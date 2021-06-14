FIBA President Hamane Niang Steps Aside Amid Sexual Abuse Investigation



A 16-year-old participant informed The Occasions that Bamba sexually assaulted her on the 2020 U-18 African championships held final December in Egypt. Whereas the workforce educated in Mali earlier than the event, the participant mentioned, Bamba threatened to expel her from the workforce when she refused to affix him within the bathe or in his mattress. However in the course of the event, she mentioned, Bamba entered her resort room one evening at 2 a.m., compelled her to the touch him then touched her breasts and tried to succeed in beneath her underwear. She mentioned she fled when a teammate knocked on the door.

The participant’s father confirmed his daughter’s description of the assault to The Occasions and to Human Rights Watch. The daddy mentioned that his daughter stop taking part in basketball, having grown traumatized and withdrawn.

An 18-year-old participant informed The Occasions that Bamba assaulted her when she was 16 on the 2019 U-19 Girls’s World Cup held in Thailand. He referred to as 4 younger gamers to his resort one after the other, she mentioned, ostensibly to provide them recommendation about their careers. As a substitute, {the teenager} mentioned, Bamba informed her that if she agreed to have a relationship with him, he would provide her with basketball sneakers and tools like shirts. He started touching her breasts, she mentioned, and she or he protested and left the room.

Afterward, {the teenager} mentioned, she was initially left off Mali’s workforce for the 2020 U-18 African championships. When she and different gamers complained to a feminine coach and federation officers about Bamba’s habits, the participant mentioned, Bamba threatened them, saying he had the facility to have them and their dad and mom jailed.

Ultimately, {the teenager} mentioned, Harouna Maiga, the president of Mali’s basketball federation, intervened and the participant was named to the squad for the 2020 African championships. However, the participant mentioned, “We have been pressured by the federation to not discuss Bamba.”

After the U-18 African championships final December, a textual content message despatched from the participant to Maiga, and considered by The Occasions, reiterated the participant’s issues about Bamba, referenced an earlier assembly with Maiga on the topic and prompt she was now not prepared to maintain silent. “I’m stopping it now,” the participant wrote.

Maiga didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Bamba now appears unlikely to educate Mali on the ladies’s U-19 World Cup in Hungary in August. And Niang’s presence on the Tokyo Olympics can be now unsure.

If Niang ignored the abuse of feminine gamers, he needs to be “thrown out of the game for all times,” mentioned Harvey, of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights. “Zero tolerance means zero tolerance. For those who knew about it, you had an obligation to report it and to do one thing about it.”