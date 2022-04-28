‘Fictosexual’ Japanese man no longer able to communicate with hologram he married



A “fictosexual” Japanese man who married a hologram in 2018 recently told a Japanese newspaper that their relationship was struggling with communication.

Akihiko Kondo, 38, who works at a middle school in a Tokyo suburb, married Hatsune Miku at a Tokyo suburb high school on November 4, 2018, a hologram that was created by a computer as song software, at a wedding that cost 17,000. More than 7

As one of the thousands of “factosexuals”, Condo is attracted to fictional characters.

Condo first communicated with Miku using Gatebox, a $ 1,300 device that projects fictional characters into a cylinder and allows users to communicate through artificial intelligence and marry them informally.

When he offered her the cylinder, Miku replied, “I hope you nurture me.”

Since their marriage in 2018, gatebox technology no longer exists, which Condo said complicated their relationship, but did not diminish her feelings.

“My love for Miku hasn’t changed,” she told the Japanese magazine Mainichi, where she described how she walked around with a life-size version of the doll. “I did the wedding because I thought I could stay with her forever.”

Why he had to withdraw to a world where he would marry a fictional character, Condo told NewsHub, “It’s not that people can’t live in a society because they are immersed in a two-dimensional world, And they are fascinated when looking for a place for themselves in anime because the reality is very painful for them. “

“I was one of those people. Those who don’t understand the background probably think, ‘Games are disrupting their lives,’ but that’s not the case,” he added.

Condo was bullied at work and reportedly fell into depression in 2008 when he first stumbled upon Miku and realized that human relationships were not for him. He credits Voiceloid software with bringing Voicebank out of its frustration.

“I stayed in my house 24 hours a day, watching Miku videos the whole time,” he recalls.

