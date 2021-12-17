Fierce over photos, director told shameful, filmmakers started defending

A press conference of Indian cricket Test team captain Virat Kohli remains a topic of discussion. Kohli had told in this that he was not told anything in advance about the captaincy of ODIs. He was informed about this only one and a half hour before the meeting. On the other hand, the BCCI said that Virat Kohli had already been informed about this. Amidst the ongoing tussle between the captain and the board, different types of reactions are coming on social media.

Director Vinod Kapri recently shared a picture on Twitter. In the picture, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is sitting on a chair and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Rajeev Shukla and others are standing with him. Sharing the picture, Kapri wrote in his tweet, ‘The question should be asked continuously. Sourav Ganguly is older in age, in position as well as in stature, why is Sourav Ganguly standing in spite of this? Why is Jai Shah sitting?’

In another tweet, Sourav Ganguly wrote, ‘This shameful picture is a picture of the beginning of the downfall of Indian cricket. Jai Shah’s qualification is only that he is Amit Shah’s son. Sourav Ganguly, one of the great captains of India, is standing with folded hands but Jay Shah… All this together has just recently removed the great batsman Virat from the captaincy.

questions must be asked constantly Sourav is older in age, in position and in stature, in spite of @SGanguly99 Why are you standing?@JayShah Why are you sitting? https://t.co/Y43iKWCWQO pic.twitter.com/02easdbSk7 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) December 16, 2021

Replying to Vinod Kapri, senior journalist Pranav Sirohi wrote, ‘When the office-bearers took over the responsibility, everyone went to each other’s chambers in turn and had a photo session. Everyone was sitting in their respective chambers. But the fake news peddlers only like the photo with their agenda. I wish that by waking up, memory power and intelligence would also increase.

Congress leader Sanjay Jha wrote, ‘One question that no one will ask, I only ask – what is the qualification of Jay Shah apart from being the son of Home Minister Amit Shah, who he is sitting a part of BCCI?’ Filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted replying to Sanjay Jha, ‘One question I also want to ask – what was the merit of Sharad Pawar and Rajiv Shukla? What was the qualification of Rajiv Gandhi apart from being the son of Indira Gandhi? What is the qualification of Sonia Gandhi that she is sitting as Congress President. Now don’t even speak about Rahul Gandhi.