Fiery fatal crash shuts down FDR Drive in Manhattan, New York City
It happened before 5 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes at 71st Street.
Initial reports indicated two people were killed.
A third person sustained an injury described as non-life-threatening.
All northbound lanes of FDR Drive were shut down at the crash site as the police investigation got underway.
The left southbound lane was closed as well.
