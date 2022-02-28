FIFA and UEFA bans Russia national team and clubs from all competitions



FIFA and UEFA, the two main governing bodies of world football, announced on Monday that “all Russian teams, national delegations or club teams, will be suspended from participating in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.”

The unprecedented decision comes just weeks before the Russian national team faces Poland in the singles-leg semifinals for a chance to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The announcement marks a change for FIFA, which announced just a day earlier that Russia would not be disqualified but would play using the acronym “RFU” for the country’s football federation.

An earlier announcement with football legends such as Englishman Gary Neville has caused outrage around the world. Opinions“What about FIFA? The most corrupt organization in the sports world for decades cannot free itself from the dodge-pot leaders.”

In a statement issued today, FIFA and UEFA said: “Football is fully united here and fully expresses solidarity with all the people affected by Ukraine. For peace. “

Russia, which hosted the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarter-finals, is currently the 35th ranked team in the world and is known as a game enjoyed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Faces from FIFA, including BBC commentator and English football legend Gary Lineker, received immediate praise from pundits on social media. Tweeted“Well done FIFA. The right call.”

In addition to the suspension of the Russian national team from international competition, the inclusion of UEFA in the joint declaration signaled the suspension of Russian club teams from playing in European Cup competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

Although no Russian team advanced to the knockout stages of the Champions League, one team, Spartak Moscow, will most likely be forced to lose their Europa League Round of 16 match on March 10 against German-side Red Bull Leipzig.

UEFA added in a tweet on Monday’s statement, announcing that in addition to the suspension, the football body would end its partnership with Russia’s majority state-owned power corporation, Gazprom.

“UEFA today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom throughout all competitions. The decision will take effect immediately and will cover all existing agreements, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA National Team Championship and UEFA EURO 2024.” Tweet To read

The move comes after the organization’s decision on Friday to move the UEFA Champions League final from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris, France in May.