Sports

FIFA and UEFA bans Russia national team and clubs from all competitions

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
FIFA and UEFA bans Russia national team and clubs from all competitions
Written by admin
FIFA and UEFA bans Russia national team and clubs from all competitions

FIFA and UEFA bans Russia national team and clubs from all competitions

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

FIFA and UEFA, the two main governing bodies of world football, announced on Monday that “all Russian teams, national delegations or club teams, will be suspended from participating in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.”

The unprecedented decision comes just weeks before the Russian national team faces Poland in the singles-leg semifinals for a chance to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The announcement marks a change for FIFA, which announced just a day earlier that Russia would not be disqualified but would play using the acronym “RFU” for the country’s football federation.

An earlier announcement with football legends such as Englishman Gary Neville has caused outrage around the world. Opinions“What about FIFA? The most corrupt organization in the sports world for decades cannot free itself from the dodge-pot leaders.”

In a statement issued today, FIFA and UEFA said: “Football is fully united here and fully expresses solidarity with all the people affected by Ukraine. For peace. “

Russia, which hosted the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarter-finals, is currently the 35th ranked team in the world and is known as a game enjoyed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Faces from FIFA, including BBC commentator and English football legend Gary Lineker, received immediate praise from pundits on social media. Tweeted“Well done FIFA. The right call.”

In addition to the suspension of the Russian national team from international competition, the inclusion of UEFA in the joint declaration signaled the suspension of Russian club teams from playing in European Cup competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

READ Also  Arsenal keen on Manchester City centre-back John Stones

Although no Russian team advanced to the knockout stages of the Champions League, one team, Spartak Moscow, will most likely be forced to lose their Europa League Round of 16 match on March 10 against German-side Red Bull Leipzig.

UEFA added in a tweet on Monday’s statement, announcing that in addition to the suspension, the football body would end its partnership with Russia’s majority state-owned power corporation, Gazprom.

“UEFA today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom throughout all competitions. The decision will take effect immediately and will cover all existing agreements, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA National Team Championship and UEFA EURO 2024.” Tweet To read

The move comes after the organization’s decision on Friday to move the UEFA Champions League final from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris, France in May.


#FIFA #UEFA #bans #Russia #national #team #clubs #competitions

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  the-hundred-jemimah-rodrigues-debut-in-commentary-box-dinesh-karthik-praised-and-interesting-banter-on-twitter-starts-Jemima Rodrigues after rocking the pitch in the commentary box, Dinesh Karthik said- 'Never listen to these two'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment