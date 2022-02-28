FIFA announces Russia will play as RFU in World Cup qualifying; won’t be banned yet



Russia will not be eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers yet, however, FIFA announced on Sunday that the squad will play using the acronym “RFU” of the country’s football federation.

The FIFA bureau – which features the presidents of the six regional soccer confederations – has also ruled that the Russian flag and national anthem will not be associated with the team when they return to the field.

FIFA has also stated that the RFU team will not be allowed to play home games. They can only play on a neutral site and without any fans in attendance.

“FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sports bodies to determine any additional measures or sanctions,” FIFA said in a statement. In a statement “Including a possible exclusion from the competition, which will be implemented in the near future if the situation does not improve quickly.”

Poland are expected to play Russia in the World Cup play-offs on March 24, but the country immediately rejected FIFA’s decision. On Saturday, Poland said they would refuse to play Russia in Moscow. The winner of that match will be hosted by Sweden or the Czech Republic on 29 March and will decide who will advance until 21 November-December. 17 World Cups in Qatar.

“Today’s FIFA decision is completely unacceptable,” tweeted Cesare Kuleja, president of the Polish Football Federation. “We are not interested in participating in this game of presence. Our position is intact: the Polish national team will not play against Russia, whatever the name of the team.”

The Czech Republic also said on Sunday that it would refuse to play in Russia.

“The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and national team players have agreed that in the current situation it is not possible to play against the Russian national team, not even in a neutral venue,” the federation said in a statement. “We all want the war to end as soon as possible.”

The English Football Association has announced that their national team will not play Russia “for the foreseeable future”. Russia has already qualified for the European Women’s Championships in June.

The English FA said in a statement that it “expresses solidarity with Ukraine and condemns the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership.”

Boxing legend Vladimir Klitschko appeals worldwide for help in Russia-Ukraine war

Strict reading of FIFA World Cup rules has even made the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations liable for disciplinary action and will have to pay fines and compensation if they do not play Russia.

In 1992, however, FIFA and UEFA removed Yugoslavia from its competition after UN sanctions were imposed when the war broke out in the Balkans.

The FIFA bureau, which is chaired by Gianni Infantino, includes UEFA President Alexander Seferin.

UEFA pulled the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris on Friday and said that the Russian and Ukrainian teams must play home games in a neutral country. UEFA Spartak has allowed Moscow to continue playing in the second round of the Europa League Round of 16.

As the Ukrainian invasion enters its fourth day on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position on the world stage. The International Judo Federation has called “the ongoing conflict in Ukraine” a suspension of Putin’s honorary presidency.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and competed in the 2012 London Olympics.

Putin’s other favorite sport, ice hockey, was withdrawn from the Russian-owned and operated Continental Hockey League by Latvian club Dinamo Riga on Sunday, citing a “military and humanitarian crisis”.

