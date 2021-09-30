Football’s governing body, FIFA, is looking to expand its global footprint beyond its closed headquarters next to a zoo on the outskirts of Zurich, studying the feasibility of shifting its financial engine, commercial operations. Which generates billions of dollars in revenue for the organization, for the United States.

The likely move will be determined by technical factors, including the suitability of locations on both coasts, ease of obtaining work visas for foreign staff members and tax regulations, according to an official who spoke publicly with direct knowledge of the discussions. Deny because a final determination had yet to be made. Incorporated operations represent a significant portion of FIFA’s business: they oversee the sale of FIFA’s sponsorship and broadcast rights, which represent some of the most lucrative assets in global sports.

Since the election of Gianni Infantino as president in 2016, FIFA has been considering expanding its footprint beyond its glass-and-steel headquarters on the east side of Zurich. It has already opened an office in Paris, where most of its staff involved in development and relationships with its 211 member unions will eventually be based.