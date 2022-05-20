FIFA plans to announce 2026 World Cup sites on June 16



CHICAGO (AP) — FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites throughout a information convention in New York on June 16.

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas stay within the bidding for the primary 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles space submitting each SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, website of the 1994 World Cup last. Three stadiums every in Canada and Mexico are anticipated to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 complete sites for the event. FIFA focused mid-Might for saying website picks, after which pushed that again a month.

The 2026 World Cup would be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA chosen the bid as joint host in June 2018.

Sixty video games are to be performed within the U.S., together with all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 video games every.

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 due to what metropolis officers stated have been burdensome monetary calls for by FIFA. On the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake Metropolis; and Tampa, Florida, have been lower.

FedEx Area in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out final August after the Quebec provincial authorities withdrew its help. It was changed in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an preliminary bid in 2017, then stated in March 2018 it had been rejected as a result of it refused to adjust to FIFA’s necessities that embody tax waivers and placing agreements below Swiss legislation.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

UNITED STATES

Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium; Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Baltimore, M&T Financial institution Stadium; Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium; Denver, Empower Area at Mile Excessive; East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium; Houston, NRG Stadium; Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium; Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida, Exhausting Rock Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium; Orlando, Florida, Tenting World Stadium; Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl; Philadelphia, Lincoln Monetary Area; Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium; Seattle, Lumen Area.

CANADA

Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium; Toronto, BMO Area; Vancouver, British Columbia, B.C. Place.

MEXICO

Guadalajara, Estadio Akron; Mexico Metropolis, Estadio Azteca; Monterrey, Estadio BBVA.

















