FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021 Schedule: The tournament will be held in India from February 17 next year, FIFA has released a new schedule

Football’s global body FIFA has released a new schedule for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. This World Cup will be played in India from February 17 to March 7 next year. In comparison, it will be in five cities of India. These include Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai. The names of these cities had already been confirmed by FIFA. A total of 32 matches will be played during the World Cup. 16 teams will take part in it.

The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held in November this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA announced the new dates for Tuesday. This is the second time that India is hosting a FIFA tournament. Earlier it hosted the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017. However, it is the first most expensive women’s tournament to be held in India.

The tournament will begin with Group A and Group B matches to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar respectively. As hosts, India will be placed at A1 in Group A. Other Group A matches will also be held in Guwahati.

Similarly, Group B matches will be held in Bhubaneswar. Group C and D matches will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad respectively from February 18. On February 20, India will face A3 in Guwahati.

Presenting the updated match schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™, which is scheduled to take place from 17 February to 7 March next year

The final of the tournament will be held in Navi Mumbai on March 7. The match for third place will also be played before the final on 7 March. The quarter-finals will be held on February 27 and 28 at the DY Patil Stadium in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai. The semi-finals will be held on March 3 in Navi Mumbai and Bhubaneswar respectively.

There will be no matches during the tournament except on February 19, 22, 25, 26, March 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. FIFA will announce the name of the host country of the Women’s Football World Cup 2023 on June 25.

Colombia, Japan and Australia-New Zealand (joint contenders) are in the race to host the Women’s Football World Cup. Earlier Brazil was also in the race for hosting, but later withdrew its claim.

