FIFA UEFA Suspends Russia From International Football President Vladimir Putin Lost Taekwondo Black Belt

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is being opposed everywhere. Its effect is being seen on the game as well. In a joint statement issued late Monday night by FIFA and UEFA, Russia has been suspended from all activities of international football. Not only this, taking a big step, World Taekwondo has also taken back his black belt from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the report, UEFA said that the Russian national team and all Russian clubs have been suspended from all UEFA and FIFA activities until further notice. This decision has been taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of the FIFA. After this, the Russian team will also not be able to take part in the qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup.

UEFA and FIFA said in their joint statement that football is completely united. Our condolences to all those affected in Ukraine. The presidents of both UEFA and FIFA hope that the situation in Ukraine improves and football can once again become a center of solidarity and peace among the people.

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions. Full statement: ️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 28, 2022

Black belt snatched from President Vladimir Putin

World Taekwondo strongly condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In its report, the Taekwondo Association said that, this has affected our vision that Peace is More Precious Than Triumph. World Taekwondo values ​​respect and tolerance.

World Taekwondo further wrote that, keeping this in mind, we have decided to withdraw the 9th Dan Black Belt given to Vladimir Putin in November 2013. Apart from this, the flag of Russia or Belarus and the national anthem will not be used in any event of World Taekwondo.

World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values ​​of respect and tolerance.#PeaceIsMorePreciousThanTriumphhttps://t.co/nVTdxDdl2I — World Taekwondo (@worldtaekwondo) February 28, 2022

It further said that the World Taekwondo and European Taekwondo Union will not organize key events in Russia and Belarus either. Our support is entirely with the people of Ukraine. We hope that soon this fight will be ended by establishing peace.

Earlier on Monday, there was news of FIFA imposing sanctions on Russia. Which was strongly opposed by many countries including Poland, Switzerland. After which this decision was taken jointly by FIFA and UEFA late on Monday night. After this decision, the question has also arisen whether Russia will be able to participate in the FIFA World Cup or not. Because in the next three weeks, he had to play World Cup qualifier matches.