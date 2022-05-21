Fight at Garden State Mall food court causes panic, sends people running



PARAMUS, N.J. — Panic at a mall in New Jersey despatched people running for the doorways Friday.

Police say three people received right into a combat within the food court at the Garden State Mall in Paramus.

Witnesses informed CBS2 they noticed people running and assumed it may very well be one thing a lot worse.

“We have been at Starbucks after which immediately there was, like, a stampede, after which we glance out the window and there is in all probability like dozens of people, not dozens, like, possibly 100, they’re, like, running by way of the mall … We have been freaked out and so then we simply ran with them,” witness Tony Wang stated.

Police say one individual is in custody.

One other individual was injured and handled.

There is not any phrase on what led to the combat.