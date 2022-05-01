Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation; investigation underway
It started with a fistfight in the food court on Saturday afternoon — the sound of a bottle hitting the ground caused panic as people scrambled.
Once people heard the glass smash, they thought it was a gunshot. Paramus Police arrived on the scene within minutes.
Police say that there was no shooting, and they cleared the scene.
Many shoppers self-evacuated, and some stores closed. Once the panic began, the mall went into lockdown.
Police are currently looking at video of the fight, which included a chairbeing tossed.
So far no arrests have been made, but there was a lot of uneasiness in the mall.
ParamusALERT: Paramus units responded to a physical altercation at the Garden State Plaza. There was no shooting. The subjects have now left the area, and Paramus Police and Detectives are investigating. There is no hazard.
— Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) April 30, 2022
There is no threat to the public.
Paramus Police and detectives are currently investigating. Garden State Plaza resumed operations around 5 p.m. and are still looking for people who are involved in the fight.
This comes just weeks after a shooting at the American Dream Mall caused a mass evacuation.
———-
