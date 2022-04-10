Fight During Football Match Between Players Of Two Teams One Player Punched Falls on Field During Africa Cup of Nations Watch Video Watch Video

A scuffle broke out between the players of the two teams after the match played between Ghana and Gabon in Yaounde (Cameroon) in the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament. During this, a Ghanaian player was also punched and he immediately fell on the field. After this incident, all the players of Gabon were very angry.

In fact, it happened that in this match, Gabon scored in the last moments to level the score at 1-1 after falling behind. After the final whistle of the match, Ghanaian substitute Benjamin Teteh punched Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza. After being punched, Aaron immediately fell on the ground.

At the same time, there was a scuffle between the players and team officials of both the teams in the stadium. After this draw, Ghana’s team has slipped to the third place in their group (Group C). Teteh is shown a red card for punching and is set to be banned.

Talking about this match, captain Andre Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the 18th minute itself but Jim Alevinah scored the equalizer in the 88th minute of the match. While 1982 champions Ghana were in danger of being eliminated from the group stage, the same teams of Gabon and Morocco consolidated their positions for the last 16.

How did the fight start?

Against Gabon, the Ghanaians lost their cool when an equalizer was scored in the 88th minute. The Ghanaian players considered it against the spirit of the game. Because one of his players was injured and his player deliberately threw the ball off the field while waiting for the doctor to come to the field.

The Gabon players, however, continued with the game and Alevinah’s hit kicked off Ghanaian goalkeeper Jojo Walcott. Ghana captain Ayew said after the match, “He has shown a very small mentality. Very small We are very disappointed with them.