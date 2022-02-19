World

Fighter ace leads tech effort to battle emerging China threat

Santa Monica, California – An experienced team of fighter aces and technology inventors have created a technology that they believe will help them win the artificial intelligence competition against China.

“We must do something about China’s investment in cyber and AI, because in some cases, I believe they are far ahead of us,” said Daniel Robinson, CEO and founder of Red6.

Former Pentagon official ‘not surprised’ at Chinese launch, says US AI race is running out of time

Robinson and his team have developed what they call the “revolutionary method” for augmented reality – a technology that enables fighter pilots to board real planes and train against virtual enemies.

“The whole reason I started this company is because pilots must fly,” Robinson, a former F-22 pilot, told Gadget Clock. “We can’t do this on simulators.”

“The nice thing about this technology is that it resets, resets, resets,” Robinson continued.

He said a traditional flight hour could show a pilot three times a problem set. But using this technology, “you can get 8, 9, 10 problem sets using it,” Robinson told Gadget Clock.

The U.S. Air Force awarded the Red 6 a $ 70 million deal last year. The company hopes to see its technology on a fighter jet in 18 months.

The deal was awarded at about the same time. Critics argued that the Department of Defense lacked agility and accountability in the technology sector.

In September, Nicholas Chilen, the former chief software officer of the Air Force and the Air Force, published a letter of condemnation on LinkedIn when he announced his resignation.

China uses ‘elite capture’ instead of ‘head-to-head’ conflict: US oligarchs: Schweizer

“If the United States does not adapt to China’s growing, working population, then we need to lean forward with smart, more efficient, and agile, prototyping and innovation,” Chilan wrote. “We have to stay ahead and lead. We can’t afford to lag behind.”

Robinson told Gadget Clock that there is a lot of conflict between startups and bureaucracy in DOD.

“Innovations are happening in small, agile startups like the Red 6 that are running at heat speeds,” Robinson said.

“So you have these companies that are so disruptive, trying to create technology so quickly with the behemoth that the Department of Defense doesn’t know how to fully plug these technologies into a bureaucratic system, and it … leads to conflict and innovation. Adopting technology and reaching fighters very quickly is difficult, “Robinson continued.

