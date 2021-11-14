Fighter Jet Landing on Poorvanchal Express Way Social Media Reaction over Viral Video and Photos

Heat was felt in the politics of Uttar Pradesh when the fighter plane of the Indian Air Force landed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur on Sunday. While the BJP is not failing to tell it its success, the opposition is calling it an election gimmick. A video of a fighter plane doing military exercises in Sultanpur has also surfaced. Let us inform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this Purvanchal Expressway on 16 November.

This will be an important step for BJP from political point of view, during the tenure of Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav, the fighter plane was landed on Agra Lucknow Expressway. From the last elections till the beginning of these elections, the Samajwadi Party kept besieging the BJP on the issue whether any such road was built under the Yogi regime on which the fighter plane could be landed. It is believed that CM Yogi has given the answer of Agra Yamuna Expressway with Purvanchal Expressway.

Some pictures of this road have also been shared on the official Twitter handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh. With these pictures, the party wrote that this is the ‘Purvanchal Expressway’ of Uttar Pradesh, not the road to America or England. Thinking honest, strong work, once again BJP government. The reaction of social media users was seen on this action of BJP. Questioning the sky seen in the photo, a user named Sushil Singh Bora (@SunilSinghBora) said that at least the clouds of all the photos would have changed. On the other hand, a user named Manish Singh (@Manishen1025) shared the paper cutting of the news related to many bad roads in a district and wrote in a tense tone this is also a road of Uttar Pradesh, not of America.

#WATCH , IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration, in Sultanpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on Nov 16. pic.twitter.com/x2rY7wk4LG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2021

Apart from this, the video which remains the subject of discussion. People’s reaction is being seen on that too. A user named James (@dsajames11) called it a big deal before the election, while a user named Abhishek Choudhary (@abhishekch01) wrote, Modi and Yogi toh kuch bhi mumkin hai.

Let us tell you that the work of construction of 354 km long Purvanchal Expressway was started by the Akhilesh Yadav government of the erstwhile Samajwadi Party, but the BJP government canceled the contracts of all the companies, apprehension of irregularities in this and passed a new proposal and renewed the contracts. were given. Purvanchal Express is a road connecting Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur to state capital Lucknow.

For your information, let us tell you that the cost of Purvanchal Expressway is being considered as Rs 42 thousand crores. The project is claimed to reduce the distance between Lucknow and Ghazipur by five hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand it over to the public on Tuesday, November 16.