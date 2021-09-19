Fighting a pandemic, starting Africa’s health revolution

When Dr. John Nkengasong took over as the first head of Africa’s new Centers for Disease Control in 2017, a part of the continent had emerged from a devastating Ebola outbreak. Less than three years later, Covid-19 hit.

Dr. Nkengsong is now seeking to bring together governments from a vast, diverse continent and fight public health threats and make them less dependent on international institutions such as the World Health Organization or the Red Cross. They have helped Africa speak with a unified voice, especially in what they call the “vaccine famine,” with rich countries buying millions of doses while Africa doesn’t need it.

Perhaps Ebola was a sign that something bigger was happening, he says, and that something turned out to be Covid-19. He also thinks that Covid-19 could be a harbinger of something worse to come: a virus as contagious as the delta version but with the higher mortality rate of Ebola.

The Africa CDC was started in response to the Ebola outbreak, with funding from the African Union and a few other donors. When Dr. Nekengsong arrived, there was no office, no staff, and even internet at one time for months; It was closed by the Ethiopian government to prevent people from cheating in university entrance exams.