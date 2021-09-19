Fighting a pandemic, starting Africa’s health revolution
When Dr. John Nkengasong took over as the first head of Africa’s new Centers for Disease Control in 2017, a part of the continent had emerged from a devastating Ebola outbreak. Less than three years later, Covid-19 hit.
Dr. Nkengsong is now seeking to bring together governments from a vast, diverse continent and fight public health threats and make them less dependent on international institutions such as the World Health Organization or the Red Cross. They have helped Africa speak with a unified voice, especially in what they call the “vaccine famine,” with rich countries buying millions of doses while Africa doesn’t need it.
Perhaps Ebola was a sign that something bigger was happening, he says, and that something turned out to be Covid-19. He also thinks that Covid-19 could be a harbinger of something worse to come: a virus as contagious as the delta version but with the higher mortality rate of Ebola.
The Africa CDC was started in response to the Ebola outbreak, with funding from the African Union and a few other donors. When Dr. Nekengsong arrived, there was no office, no staff, and even internet at one time for months; It was closed by the Ethiopian government to prevent people from cheating in university entrance exams.
But, he says: “We can do public health under the tree. It really doesn’t matter. It’s a matter of concepts. Are you committed to solving the problems of inequality and health security?”
(This conversation was edited and condensed for clarity.)
What was it like when Covid-19 first hit the continent?
I was on vacation in December 2019 and we started hearing stories on the virus in Wuhan. I called Addis Ababa and said, “Activate our Emergency Operations Center.” I got initial pushback from my own staff. He said, “Well, this is a distant thing. We have Ebola going on in North Kivu.” He said, “We’re very busy already.” I said, “Please, just do it, because I know it will come.”
The continent got off to a good start. We had positioned ourselves. We scrambled. We trained people. It would sound ridiculous, but in the first training we did in South Africa and Senegal, everyone went home with a pack of 100 tests.
How are things going now? And how do you see the future trajectory of the virus in Africa?
There is an emergency where your house is on fire. You run, you call 911, they come and sprinkle water. That phase is over. Now we are in a phase where your house has been burnt down. How to build a new house?
I think this virus is winning. As a continent, we are not winning. Today we have over 70 lakh cases with around 180,000 deaths. And the death rate is increasing very dramatically across the continent. Vaccination rates are very low. We have fully immunized about 2.5 percent of the population, and this is a continent of 1.2 billion people.
What about vaccines for African countries? Is Covax – a coalition backed by the United Nations – coming as promised?
The story of access to vaccines and the role Kovacs had to play is what I call a moral tragedy.
The intention and design was exquisite, excellent, but the execution – even those running the Kovax would admit it didn’t deliver on its promise.
The countries that are funding COVAX, or are promising funding, were developed countries. So he made a vow. I am not sure that they have given the required money. But then, they bought vaccines, all vaccines. So, despite the money Kovax had, there was nowhere to find vaccines.
We are not saying that, donate to us. No Give Comment us. All we are saying is, let Africa come forward with 400 million doses of vaccines – for which they have paid! By swapping the order in which we queue for vaccine delivery, I think you can start to solve a lot of problems.
What is the status of Africa’s public health infrastructure?
Governments have not invested enough in their public health needs.
The entire architecture – public health architecture and health security architecture – has been designed since World War II in such a way that they created a great dependence on Africa from the outside world.
There are about three million health care workers in Africa. It’s almost nothing. So you can clearly see the negligence. And our healthcare infrastructure was created when Africa’s population was less than 300 million. where are we today? We are 1.2 billion people who aspire to reach 2.5 or 2.4 billion in the next 30 years.
No person will avoid importing 99 percent of their vaccines and 100 percent of their diagnostics. It doesn’t make any sense. We need 6,000 epidemiologists. We currently only have about 1,900 on the continent.
Are people hesitant to get vaccinated?
It is still a battle to be won or lost at the community level. Misinformation remains a serious issue.
However, when I look at the trends, what is happening on the continent, I am very excited. I was in Morocco, and you had long lines of youth at the Tangier Sports Stadium. When I contacted them, I thought there was a football match going on, but people were registering online to get the vaccine. We have seen similar scenarios in Kigali, Nairobi.
So the hesitation of the vaccine is no longer a problem. Vaccine famine is now the real challenge, not a vaccine hesitation.
What is your target for vaccination in Africa by the end of 2021?
By the end of the year, it was to reach at least 25 to 30 per cent. But it will depend on many factors. Are countries that have received vaccines ready to release those vaccines?
The speed at which we are doing it, we are very deliberately moving towards the endemicity of this virus on the continent, no doubt about it. Now it is concentrated in big cities, but it will soon spread to remote areas, and it becomes very difficult to drive it out.
You worked for the US Center for Disease Control for many years. What was it like going back to Africa?
I grew up in Cameroon. You leave and you think you will go back, and then life takes you from one part of the world to another and you just keep going.
I remember when I took the job, my colleagues said, “John, maybe you’re going through a mid-life crisis? Why would you leave Atlanta and quit your job, and go and start something you really don’t? know?” But it was in me that I had to do this.
For almost a year, I had no office. I had a big name of a director, but there was no place to sit and work.
Has it become easier? off course not.
The moment you say you have CDC, the expectations are high. Borrowing a name, especially from a well-known CDC like the USCDC, has long ago placed a lot of pressure and expectations on our shoulders.
Does public health in Africa need to be decolonised?
Shirley Chisholm said if they don’t give you a chair around the table, go there with the chair folded over. Do not ask for permission to do what is your right.
Imagine, the first conference on public health in Africa to be hosted by Africa CDC later this year.
why is it important? It provides a platform for African public health experts to interact, share experiences, and learn from each other.
Second, is that we invest in our schools of public health and believe in our schools of public health.
A lesson to be learned from what Africa is currently doing; We don’t have vaccines, we have to make vaccines.
If we continue this journey driven by a new public health system, when the next pandemic hits, we will fight it in a very different way.
