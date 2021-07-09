Fiji Government Make Compulsory For Corona Vaccine, No Jab, No Job

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama says government workers who do not receive the first dose of the vaccine by August 15 will be sent on leave.

Suvi. The Fiji Government has taken a tough decision to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama says that people who do not get the corona vaccine may have to lose their jobs.

Giving the slogan of ‘no jab, no jobs’, the PM has put a plan in front of the country to get out of the epidemic in Fiji. Bainimarama has said that those who do not get the vaccine may have to lose their jobs. He said that it is necessary to get vaccinated to prevent the corona epidemic. Anyone who denies this will be dealt with strictly.

First dose of vaccine by 15th August

According to PM Frank Bainimarama, government employees who do not get the first dose of the vaccine by August 15 will be sent on leave. If the second dose is not administered by November 1, he will be sacked.

The government has instructed the companies to show seriousness towards vaccination, otherwise they will have to face heavy fines. The new deadline for private employees has been made August 1.

may have to pay a heavy price

Along with the employees, the Fiji government has warned companies that they may have to pay a heavy price for showing negligence towards the vaccine. There may also be a situation of closing the companies. Most of the employees here have not got the vaccine yet. For this reason, in his address to the nation on Thursday, the PM said that ‘No jab, no jobs, science tells us how important the vaccine is to prevent corona. Now the government is deciding the policy based on this. Failure to get vaccinated can result in loss of job.

deeply affected the health system

The rising outbreak of the corona virus in Fiji has had a profound impact on the health system. ruined the economy. The government of the country is offering the unemployed people tools and cash to do farming. The first year of the pandemic had no significant impact in the Pacific country. There were only two deaths. But two months ago the delta form of the virus started wreaking havoc.

The country’s economy has collapsed. Because international tourists have stopped coming. About half of the jobs in the country are related to the tourism sector. Fiji is known for its wonderful beaches.