Fiji judge rules US can seize Russian oligarch’s superyacht



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Fiji High Court judge ruled this week that the United States could seize $ 325 million worth of superyachts owned by a Russian oligarch stuck in a port in Lautoka.

An earlier order barring the yacht from moving after the United States filed a warrant would remain in force until at least Friday, with the defense arguing that the boat was actually owned by a different Russian oligarch, which does not face sanctions, Subha High Court judge Dipti Amratunga said Tuesday.

Fijian authorities believe the Amadia yacht, which has been docked there since April 13, belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has faced U.S. sanctions.

On Friday, Amaratunga will decide whether the moratorium on yacht possession will continue.

US seizes yacht owned by Oligarch, close associate of Putin

Karimov was first banned by the United States in 2018 for alleged money laundering, and faced further sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The boat is registered in the Cayman Islands and is located in the Cayman Islands Millemarin Investments Ltd. Owned by The United States argues that Karimov is the real owner of Amadia, but that ownership can be difficult to determine due to the shady path of trust and shell companies.

Britney Greener Arrested in Russia: What Would Bill Richardson’s Involvement Mean for WNBA Star

Fiji further argued that ownership of the ship should not be determined as it was known to be involved in a US money laundering case, Reuters reported.

After the yacht left Mexico for Fiji without a customs clearance, local authorities prevented it from leaving due to a U.S. warrant.

“We are increasing pressure on Putin’s oligarchs and we are working with allies and partners to gain corrupt advantage from some of Putin’s closest associates, wherever they may be around the world,” the US embassy in Subha said. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.