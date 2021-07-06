Filhaal 2 Song Out Now Akshay Kumar acting will make you cry | Filhaal 2 Out Now: Tears flowing from Akshay Kumar’s eyes will make you cry

New Delhi: The music video of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, released in the year 2019, went viral at the moment. The song went on the tongue of the people very fast and it remains in the mind of the people till date. The song was sung by B.Prak and written by Jani. Now the second part of this song ‘Filhaal 2’ has been released. Once again Akshay Kumar has exploded.

Starcast shared the video

Sharing the short video of the song, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘At the moment, my first music video was something new and fun, but at the moment 2 (Filhaal 2) is the result of your immense love. Now to you. The full song has been released. While the singer of the song B. Praak has also shared the video of the song with the lyrics of the song. Nupur Sanon has also shared the video on her Instagram.

Emotional doing Akshay’s acting

Akshay Kumar is looking very handsome in the song ‘Filhaal 2’, while Nupur Sanon is also looking beautiful in the bride’s dress. Akshay Kumar’s acting and song lyrics will make you emotional. There B. Prak has sung the song very well. The music of the song is also very good.

Such was the story of the first song

The first part of the music video of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon was a huge hit, showing the separation of two lovers and meeting after years. Both of them die again due to an accident and all the old things come to the fore. In the song ‘Filhaal 2’, the love of both will be shown to end. Fans are very excited about this song and are eagerly waiting for the release of the song.

