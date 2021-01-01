Film actress Lina Maria Paul arrested

After Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore ransom case, his wife, actress Lina Maria Paul, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Financial Crimes Branch. This was confirmed by a senior official of the Economic Crimes Branch. The action was taken by the police after finding evidence against the actress in the case. Police questioned Lena for hours. Lina is an upcoming actress who will do small roles in Telugu and Tamil films.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was so far in Tihar Jail to get the AIDMK election symbol. While in jail, he is accused of entering into an agreement with the wives of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, promoters of the Religare Company, who claimed that Malvinder and Shivinder Singh would be released on bail from Tihar Jail. He swindled crores of rupees for him.

The fraud was perpetrated by the victim in the name of getting her husband out of jail by becoming a Home Ministry official. After Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi, Malvinder’s wife Japna Singh also lodged a complaint with the Economic Crimes Branch, alleging that the goons had extorted crores of rupees from her in the name of securing bail for her husband. In her complaint, Japna Singh said the caller was a senior government official and offered to help Malvinder Singh get out of jail on bail. In return, the swindlers demanded that the money be deposited in a Hong Kong bank account.

According to sources, Lina Maria Paul has already been arrested by the police. In 2013, the actress along with her boyfriend was also accused of cheating in a bank. In this case, on August 8, Sukesh’s two mobile phones were raided and destroyed inside the jail. If the sources are to be believed, Sukesh was in jail and in touch with several big businessmen. He used to sit in jail and claim to have solved many cases of the Supreme Court and the High Court.