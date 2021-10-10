Film Chup, made paying tribute to Guru Dutt, Akshay Kumar also became a fan | Film ‘Chup’, made paying tribute to Guru Dutt, Akshay Kumar also became a fan

New Delhi: Film producer R. Balki (R. Balki) has released a motion poster of his much-awaited psychological thriller ‘Chup’, which he says is a tribute to the legendary actor and director Guru Dutt. Balki has honored Guru Dutt by announcing him on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Akshay Kumar also praised

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has also spoken his heart about this film on social media. He has retweeted a clip of the film. He wrote, ‘One cannot keep silent after watching this! I have a lot of questions, what an interesting poster! Eagerly waiting for this, #RBalki.’

Completed film shooting

The filmmaker said that ‘Chup’ is a tribute to the sensitive artist. I’ve had a story for a long time and I’m glad we finally wrote it and it’s almost done.

Here is the entire cast with Pooja Bhatt

‘Chup’ is Balki’s first film in the genre of blood and murder. Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwantri and Pooja Bhatt are in this thriller. The film is directed by R Balki and produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

this is the whole team

It is written by Balki himself based on the story in which he started working a few years back. The screenplay and dialogues are by Balki, co-written by critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. The director of photography is Vishal Sinha and the music director is Amit Trivedi. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are the co-producers of the film.

