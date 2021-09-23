Film Conversion: Conversion Brand Ambassador Kajal Hindustani: Kajal Hindustani has said that no one can stop her from showing films.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh heard the case on Thursday. However, the hearing was adjourned till October 1 as the petitioner’s counsel, who was present by video conference, was not being heard.
Let us know that the movie ‘The Conversion’ will be released on October 8. The film stars Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vinod Tiwari. Vinod Tiwari made the film ‘Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle’ with Krishna Abhishek in 2018.
The film ‘The Conversion’ is based on love-jihad. The film is based on the same social problem that Hindu girls are facing in many states of the country today. The trailer for the film was released in August.
