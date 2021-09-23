Film Conversion: Conversion Brand Ambassador Kajal Hindustani: Kajal Hindustani has said that no one can stop her from showing films.

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the screening of ‘The Conversion’. At the same time, the petition demanded that the trailer be removed from YouTube until the film is reviewed and censored by the appropriate authorities. Kajal Hindustani, the film’s brand ambassador, has reacted to the ban on the release of ‘The Conversion’ and the removal of the trailer from YouTube.

“As the brand ambassador of ‘The Conversion’, I assure every Sanatani that no one can stop us,” Kajal Hindustani wrote on her Twitter handle. The film is set to release on October 8. No matter what you do, no one can stop the movie from being screened.



A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh heard the case on Thursday. However, the hearing was adjourned till October 1 as the petitioner’s counsel, who was present by video conference, was not being heard.

Let us know that the movie ‘The Conversion’ will be released on October 8. The film stars Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vinod Tiwari. Vinod Tiwari made the film ‘Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle’ with Krishna Abhishek in 2018.

The film ‘The Conversion’ is based on love-jihad. The film is based on the same social problem that Hindu girls are facing in many states of the country today. The trailer for the film was released in August.