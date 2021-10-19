film director Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty upset on actress Sherlyn Chopra claimed 50 crores

It is told on behalf of Shilpa and Raj Kundra that Sherlyn is doing all this to extort money. Said that all the allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra are false, baseless and fabricated. There is no evidence for these allegations.

Several statements of actress Sherlyn Chopra against Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, who was caught in the clutches of the law in the porn case, continued to increase her troubles. Disturbed by this, Shilpa and Raj Kundra warned Sherlyn several times to keep her mouth shut, but Sherlyn did not agree and continued to give statements. He had said in his statements that Raj Kundra has been doing it forcibly with him many times.

Recently Sherlyn shared Shilpa and Raj Kundra A complaint of mental and sexual harassment was filed against him. Disturbed by this, Raj and Shilpa filed a defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra. 50 crore has been claimed in this.

It is also said on behalf of Shilpa and Raj Kundra that Sherlyn is doing all this to extort money. Said that all the allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra are false, baseless and fabricated. There is no proof of these allegations, also Sherlyn has done this to extort money and defame them. Sherlyn had alleged that Raj Kundra and his creative director were forcing her to shoot for the mobile app Hotshots.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is out on bail after being in jail for two months, but his case is still going on. In his bail plea, Raj Kundra had said that he has been made a scapegoat and there is not a single evidence of his involvement in the supplementary charge sheet filed in the case. At the same time, Raj Kundra had said that he does not have a remote connection with any group making pornographic material. After this, Raj Kundra was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Earlier in the case, Mumbai Police had filed a 1400-page charge sheet in the court. In this, statements of about 43 witnesses were recorded. As soon as the chargesheet was filed, Raj Kundra, while filing the bail application, said that the police has completed the investigation in the case, so he should be granted bail.