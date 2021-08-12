Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Furious On Congress By Saying Thankfully, the country is not in the hands of these robbers, the Bollywood Film Director took a jibe at Congress; taunted by sharing the video – Thankfully the country’s reins are not in the hands of these robbers, the filmmaker took a jibe at Congress; taunted by sharing the video

The monsoon session of Parliament has ended. But during the monsoon session of Parliament, a video has surfaced, in which a Congress leader is seen raising slogans loudly on the table inside the Rajya Sabha, not only this, the leaders are also seen throwing things here and there. . While sharing this video, filmmaker Ashok Pandit targeted Congress leaders. Taking a jibe at the Congress leaders, he said- ‘Thankfully the country’s garden door is not in the hands of these robbers’.

Ashok Pandit, while sharing the video of this ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Twitter, wrote in the caption – ‘After the Raj text was snatched, all these problems are gone! Thank God lakhs and lakhs that the country’s garden door is not in the hands of these robbers! Let me tell you, this Congress leader who is creating ruckus in the house is Pratap Singh Bajwa. In fact, on Tuesday, the opposition Congress, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party MPs, who were opposing the Agriculture Act in the Rajya Sabha, started raising slogans together.

According to reports, this time only 28 percent work has been done in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session. Meanwhile, a total of 19 bills have been passed from the Rajya Sabha. Because so much time has been wasted. Parliament proceedings were adjourned due to uproar by the opposition.

After snatching away the secret text, all of them have gone whirlwind!

Thank God lakh lakhs that the country’s garden door is not in the hands of these robbers. #ShameOnCongress pic.twitter.com/thAtBFnlRq — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 11, 2021

Reactions of many people also started coming on this video of Ashok Pandit. A user named Dharmendra Khamele said- ‘We will run the robbers, because the government of robbers was giving us petrol of 110 for 55 and gas cylinder of 900 for 350. So now this time, “Beware of donors-thieves” should again understand “Government of robbers”?’

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs created ruckus, raised slogans of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws, in Rajya Sabha earlier today (Video source: a parliamentarian) pic.twitter.com/jrFKcIUI2O — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

A user named Danav wrote- ‘Pandit ji, the party which asks for proof from its soldiers, who has done lousy politics of appeasement throughout life, you expect shame from him. They can set the country on fire.

A user named Kapil Dev said – ‘There are robbers selling 8 ₹ / liter petrol! Then what happened to those selling 100 ₹/litre? Great robbers? Are you good in mathematics from the beginning or after 2014?’ One user wrote- ‘This is a bitter truth of democracy, the public has to see such donkeys and clowns as leaders too. The country does not benefit from them. They only serve to create riots. And those who won 303 seats look helpless. Neither showing the stick nor showing courage, only strongly condemns.





