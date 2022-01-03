Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Slams Governor Satyapal Malik Says Whole Country Knows That You Are Impressed With Priyanka Gandhi

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has come into the limelight after disclosing the meeting with PM Modi. He told that when he was talking to PM Modi regarding the farmers, there was a lot of pride in him. Along with this, Governor Satya Pal Malik told that in the five-minute meeting, he and Prime Minister Modi also had a fight. Governor Satya Pal Malik has come under the target of one side on social media due to his statement. Film producer Ashok Pandit has also tweeted taunting him.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, while targeting Satyapal Malik, said that nowadays he is quite impressed with the name of Priyanka. Ashok Pandit’s tweet about Satyapal Malik is becoming very viral. In his tweet, he wrote, “Satyapal Malik, what happened to your dream of building a house near the Viratra Mata temple in Barmer?”

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit did not stop here. Taking a dig at the governor in his tweet, he wrote, “The country also knows that nowadays you are quite impressed with the name of Priyanka.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot about this tweet of his. Questioning the filmmaker, a user wrote, “Sir China has hoisted its flag in Galwan Valley and what are you talking about?”

Taking a jibe at the filmmaker’s tweet, a user named Kalpana took a jibe at Governor Satyapal Malik and wrote, “Good attempt to create a divide between Amit Shah ji and Modi ji.” A user named Shivam targeted the filmmaker over the tweet and wrote, “Tell me about your dream home too. There is so much space for them in the hearts of the people that even the people of UP will give their house.

Let us inform that apart from this, journalist Sushant Sinha had also reacted to the revelations of Governor Satya Pal Malik. He had written, “If the governor had a fight with PM Modi, why didn’t he resign? speak anything. They came after quarreling, but did not have the courage to write their resignation.