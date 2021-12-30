Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Slams Rahul Gandhi For Going Italy Said PM Had Cancel His Foreign Visit User Troll Him Over It

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Italy. But on the contrary, he came under the target of people regarding his tweet.

The havoc of the Omicron variant of the corona virus is increasing day by day. In such a situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his UAE tour. In the beginning of the year 2022, Prime Minister Modi was going to visit the United Arab Emirates. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, reached Italy for his personal reasons. However, due to this foreign tour, he has come under the target of BJP. Recently, filmmaker Ashok Pandit also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by tweeting, as well as the difference between him and Prime Minister Modi.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Italy, filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted and wrote, “On one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again canceled his foreign tour due to Corona expansion. On the other hand, Maharaja Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad to spend his holidays. The difference is clear.”

This tweet of Ashok Pandit made on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is becoming very viral, along with users are also commenting fiercely on it. A user named Kumud Shankar, replying to this tweet of the filmmaker, wrote, “The only difference is that a huge public meeting will be organized before the UP elections and Modi ji will be present there. The difference is that Omicron will still be present in India at that time.

Prime Minister on one hand @narendramodi Ji has again canceled his foreign tour due to the extension of Karona, on the other hand, Maharaja Rahul Gandhi has gone to spend his holidays abroad. The difference is clear. @RahulGandhi #RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiOnVacation — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 30, 2021

A user took a jibe at the filmmaker for this tweet and asked, “So why are you jealous? If Modi ji did not attend even a single parliament session while in the country, Rahul Gandhi should go anywhere. What about you?” A user named YK Singh wrote in response to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, “Modi ji is holding rallies, meetings in the country itself. Do not even wear masks, these rallies and meetings are carriers of corona.

A user named Sugam wrote in response to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, “Corona is holding election rallies, the risk of infection has increased among people, yet the BJP is not agreeing. People have understood who the thief is. The difference is clear.” Questioning the filmmaker, a user named Vikas wrote, “Corona is afraid of political rallies, who will not come there.”