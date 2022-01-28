Film Maker Vinod Kapri Asks Amit Shah When Will You Arrest Robert Vadra In Throwback Video Of TV9 Bharatvarsh Users Comment On It

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s house was questioned by the Income Tax Department team for acquiring benami property. It is said that investigations are going on in many cases against him. Not only this, Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law was also questioned in connection with money laundering. Often the Bharatiya Janata Party is seen targeting Robert Vadra on all these matters. Famous filmmaker Vinod Kapri had questioned Amit Shah about Priyanka Gandhi’s husband when he would be arrested. However, the Home Minister shrugged off saying that he has never promised to arrest Robert Vadra.

Vinod Kapri had asked this question to Home Minister Amit Shah during a program of TV 9 Bharatvarsh in the year 2019. He has again shared that old video with his Twitter handle. Vinod Kapri had asked Amit Shah, “When the UPA government was in place, the campaign was that as soon as our government comes, we will put Robert Vadra in jail. Now as soon as the elections are approaching, the ED has become active.”

Questioning Amit Shah, Vinod Kapri further said, “Why did Robert Vadra keep roaming freely till now?” Responding to his question, Amit Shah said, “You are imposing your views on our party. We have not said anywhere that we will put Robert Vadra in jail. We had said that the corrupt will be put in jail.”

Responding to Vinod Kapri, Amit Shah further said, “There is a difference between Congress and BJP. Whatever the case, we will investigate it, investigate it and after investigation, we will take action on the basis of evidence and evidence. Don’t you worry, even after this BJP government will come. Whatever may be your intention, but BJP’s government will come.”

This question was asked to Amit Shah in 2019. Now it has been three years for the second term of the Modi government. When will Robert Vadra be arrested if the investigating agencies have done the investigation @AmitShah , pic.twitter.com/BW2BjWdWu9 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 28, 2022

Sharing this old video, Vinod Kapri took a jibe and wrote, “This question was asked to Amit Shah in 2019. Now it has been three years for the second term of the Modi government. When the investigating agencies have done the investigation, when will Robert Vadra be arrested?” Social media users are also giving a lot of reaction to this tweet of his.

One user wrote in response to Vinod Kapri’s tweet, “The intention of the public is known to the Home Minister too.” While a user named Vipin took a jibe at Vinod Kapri and wrote, “It took 20 years for Lalu Yadav to go to jail. This is a legal matter, what can the government do in this. The government can only try from its side.”

Taking a dig at Amit Shah, a user named Rajiv wrote, “The public knows their intentions well that they do all this just to hide their scams and divert attention from the issues.” On the other hand, a user questioned and wrote, “Is Robert corrupt or not? So why not put him in jail? Clear something, or it is also a jumla.