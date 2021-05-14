Film on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar announced on spiritual leader's birthday; Karan Johar shares first poster

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a successfully-identified spiritual chief, successfully-known his sixty fifth birthday on Thursday, 13 May also merely. On the particular occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media story and announced a film based on the life of the spiritual chief, repeatedly referred to as Guru ji or Gurudev. Titled Free, the film will painting his untold sage.

Whereas making the announcement on Twitter, Johar additionally shared the first poster of Free. Written and directed by Montoo Bassi, the film’s fundamental goal is to unfold positivity. Neetu M Jain and Prema SubasKaran are producing the mission whereas Natasha Malpani Oswal is co-producing it.

The Untold Memoir of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his birthday on the current time. The film goals to unfold positivity. This will likely per likelihood be Directed by Montoo Bassi and can obtain tailor-made in 21 languages. With a world initiating in higher than 100 worldwide places. Jubilant birthday Gurudev @srisri pic.twitter.com/ixOGrpYO7Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May also merely 13, 2021

As a result of the poster suggests, the film may even painting the life of youthful Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who appears on the sector in another case. Free might be launched in higher than 100 worldwide places and can obtain tailor-made into 21 languages. It could presumably even be the first-ever film made on Gurudev’s life.

Sundial Leisure’s Neetu M Jain, the film’s producer, in a press initiating finds that it an honour and privilege to create this spirited sage.