Film performance: Bollywood stuck in reshuffle

Aarti Saxena

Due to the closure of cinema halls during the Corona epidemic, the pile-up of films has now become a problem for the filmmakers. Every producer wants no other film to be released in front of his film so that the business is not divided. But the number of films is more. Therefore, two or more films will be released on the same day even if they do not want to. To deal with this, the makers have to constantly revise the release date of their film.

After the performance of ‘Sooryavanshi‘, it was felt that now everything will be back to normal in Bollywood. The three parts of the film business – production, distribution and screening – will go about their business smoothly and Bollywood will start running at the same pace as it was before the corona pandemic struck. But the producers were unable to screen their films after the theaters were closed due to the Corona pandemic. Cinemas opened, but with half capacity.

Producers of big budget films still did not screen their films because they feared that the audience would not come to the theaters and it would be difficult to meet the cost of the film. A plethora of big budget films now face the challenge of performing at the right time without clashing with any other big film. The experienced producers of this business have always avoided conflicts of films through talks on such occasions, hence the talks are going on at this time as well. The release dates of films are constantly changing to avoid conflict situations. The decent business of ‘Sooryavanshi’ had raised hopes in Bollywood that the film got audience support despite half the potential business.

Alia’s wait extended

The next year was set to begin with the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Alia Bhatt has a lead role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Along with Alia, the audience will also have to wait to watch it now as the new date of its release is February 18. Bhansali moved ahead with the release of his film after talks as the release of ‘Bahubali’ fame Prabhas’ 350-crore film ‘Radheshyam’ has been fixed on February 14. The ‘Radheshyam’ T-Series has been produced in association with three makers of the South. It is also believed that ‘RRR’, directed by ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli, may also release in January, so Bhansali has to release his film on February 18.

Aamir came on Baisakhi from Christmas

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ was to be released on Christmas this year, but ’83’ set against the backdrop of World Cup cricket is releasing on Christmas and ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will now come out on Baisakhi. Aamir Khan’s film is a remake of the famous Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. It is not that other producers are not worried about the safe release and are not altering the dates of the release. This is a problem in front of the makers of a lot of big budget films. No one wants two-three films to release with his film. But there are only 52 weeks in a year. At present, there are about a hundred films of medium and average budget that are in the final stages of production.

conflict in spite of caution

Producers of high-cost films are taking utmost care not to take any such decision which may affect the business of the film. Like producer director Ajay Devgn is worried about the release of his film ‘Mede’ (now titled ‘Runway 34’). Despite this, his Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Runway 34’ is clashing with Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’. Both the films have been screened on April 29, 15 days after the release of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Aamir’s film has been given an open road for a week. There is no film in front of him for two weeks. The film will benefit from this.

not OTT challenge

The success of ‘Sooryavanshi’ shows that OTT platforms for Bollywood are not as big a challenge as they have been made out to be. Directors like Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajamouli have said this time and again. The challenge is the same. To bring the audience to the theatres. Frequently rising ticket prices in multiplexes on movie releases of popular stars is definitely a problem. But actor Salman Khan says that the producers are compelled to increase the price as the producers are facing losses for the last two years. The prices of cinema tickets are still low in single screen cinemas. People can also watch movies of their choice there.