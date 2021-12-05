Film related to Babri Masjid shown in JNU, permission was not obtained from administration

The National Award winning documentary ‘Ram Ke Naam’ on Babri Masjid Demolition was screened at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday. Despite the registrar’s warning, the students screened the film. The screening of this film of Anand Patwardhan took place on Saturday night. There was no news of any incident till late night.

It was said on behalf of the university administration that the screening of this film could disturb communal harmony. Strict action will be taken if it is shown on campus. In a notice issued by JNU Registrar Ravikesh, it has been learned that a poster has been issued by JNUSU for the screening of the documentary ‘Ram Ke Naam’. No prior permission has been taken for this event. Such activities may disturb the peace of the University.

