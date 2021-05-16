Film, television shoots put on hold in West Bengal due to strict 15-day lockdown in state

Shootings of TV serials, net assortment and films will method to a end from Might probably probably merely 16 in West Bengal as a result of the convey govt imposed stricter lockdown norms to personal the unfold of COVID-19 .

Shootings of 36 serials, three net assortment and one movie had been presently taking dwelling in the convey, that shall be stopped from Sunday besides 30 Might probably probably merely, Federation of Cine Technicians and Employees of Jap India President Swarup Biswas recommended Press Perception of India.

“Our inquire shall be to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to envision if one thing may probably probably even be executed in order that a whole lot of parents keen about this occupation are not rendered unemployed. It might be higher in the event that they’ll maintain on with it their work following all COVID security procedures,” Biswas talked about.

Of 746 technicians, who personal gone for checks, 34 had been realized constructive for the sickness.

They had been largely win-up artists and hairstylists, who strategy in shut contact with the actors.

“We personal bought urged actors to win their COVID checks executed as it’s going to assist the federation win the taking photos place a COVID free zone,” he talked about.

Serial director Leena Gangopadhyay talked about shootings of 4 of her soaps, together with the in vogue Srimoyee and Kharkuto, will now be stopped on the flooring from Sunday for two weeks as per the supervisor affirm.