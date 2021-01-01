film will be produced under banner of Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwanis production company Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagtis Tiger Baby

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his plans to make a film with actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan will direct this film, which will be titled ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film will be produced under the banner of Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production company ‘Excel Entertainment’ and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s ‘Tiger Baby’. Farhan Akhtar (47) made his directorial debut with the film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and on the occasion of 20 years of the film, he announced this new film. Farhan said, “There couldn’t have been a better occasion to announce a new film than ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ completing 20 years.



Amitabh begins shooting for the latest season of KBC, thanks fans

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan started the new season of his 21-year-old popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and got lost in the memories and memories associated with it. Bachchan thanked fans for their continued love and support. Bachchan, 78, posted pictures from the sets of Sony TV Sony on Instagram on Wednesday. The megastar, who started shooting for the show’s 13th season on Tuesday, wrote, “I am looking forward to that chair since 2000. It’s been 21 years…Thank you to all who came along during this time.” Bachchan has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000. The only exception was 2007 when it was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sony TV announced late Tuesday that the show will air from August 23.

More women-centric films should be made: Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi says the market is ready for women-centric films but there is a dearth of films that feature a woman in the lead role. Huma Qureshi, who played the lead role in web series ‘Laila’ and ‘Maharani’, will be seen in the role of an ‘undercover agent’ in her upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. Qureshi said in an interview to ‘PTI-Bhasha’, “The number of women-centric films is less. Such films are being made, but I think more such films should be made. Such films are needed and the market is also ready for such stories. Qureshi also told that during Kovid-19 he has also started writing in his spare time. He said, “As an actor, we have to depend on others who write stories for us. Why can’t I write for myself?





