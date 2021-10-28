Film world busy in planning for next year

Aarti Saxena

Theaters have opened across the country. The biggest question in front of the film industry is whether the audience will come back to theaters as before? When cinema halls opened in Maharashtra on October 22, a company that runs Cinemasakul (multiplex) announced that it would run its morning shows at 9 pm in its cinemas absolutely free. This announcement puts forward the concerns of the filmmakers and tells that this business will be run only by taking people out of their homes and bringing them to theatres, not by making people sit at home and showing films on OTT. Therefore, after the opening of theaters, the film industry is now busy planning to take the films that are pending for release to the audience and the audience to the films.

Today the condition of the film industry has become like that of an ant which keeps on moving towards its goal despite falling again and again. After facing all the difficulties, the work of making and showing films in the film industry is back on track. Film production, distribution and performance all three have gone through a bad situation during the Corona period. In almost two years, many big films could not release and they have gathered. The first concern of the film industry is the settlement of these films, that is, the performance in theatres. He fears whether the audience will return to the theatres. To test this, the INOX cinema chain also organized a free show on 22 October. The results of which can be called right.

The festival of Diwali has always been beneficial for the film industry. Big budget movies with popular stars have been releasing on Diwali. Akshay Kumar’s lead role ‘Sooryavanshi’ is going to release on this Diwali from November 5. After the T20 World Cup cricket, major movies have been announced for theatrical release. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ on November 19, Salman’s ‘Antim’ and Jan Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ on November 25-26, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan’s ‘Tadap’ on December 3, Ayushmann Khurrana’s ’10 December’ Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ on World Cup cricket on 24 December and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ on 31 December have been announced. Despite this, there is a plethora of films ready for their release and next year, Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will start to end this pile on January 6.

Some states like Karnataka, Rajasthan have opened cinema halls with 100 percent capacity, apart from this it will be mandatory to disinfect theaters after every show and to wear masks to the audience. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta says that the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra is a matter of happiness for the film industry. Whatever little problems are there, they will go away with time. The coming year will bring happiness in the film world. So for the time being let’s enjoy the opening of cinemas.

conflict situation

Since the number of films releasing is high, it is more likely that next year will see a lot of clashes between big budget films with popular stars. Meaning two to three films will be screened on the same day every week. There is also the possibility of scuffles among the producers to get cinema halls. Before Corona, films were screened on 10,000 screens. Due to the closure of some theaters due to Corona, about 2000 screens have been reduced. Big budget films need 3-4 weeks to recover the cost. But during this period, the film business already running in theaters will be affected due to the release of new films. This situation is good for the audience as they will have the option to watch other films. However, ‘Sooryavanshi’ director Rohit Shetty says that films run only when they are made well.