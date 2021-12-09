Entertainment

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Comedy Winners – Sony Liv series Gullak Season 2 bag all awards

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Gullak Season 2 Wins All Comedy Awards
Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Comedy Winners – Sony Liv series Gullak Season 2 bag all awards | Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Gullak Season 2 Wins All Comedy Awards

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Comedy Winners – Sony Liv series Gullak Season 2 bag all awards | Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Gullak Season 2 Wins All Comedy Awards

Filmfare started awarding films and series released on OTT medium last year, giving importance and importance to OTT medium in 2020. In this sequence, the winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 have been announced. Earlier, Best OTT Film and Web Series were nominated in 34 different categories.

While Sony’s show Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta Story and Amazon Prime’s show The Family Man Season 2 have won the technical awards, on the other hand only one show has outperformed everyone in the comedy category.

In the comedy category, Sony Liv’s Gullak Season 2 has won all the Comedy Awards, beating every comedy show. However, the choice of critics was nothing more than a piggy bank. Check out the full list of Comedy Awards

Best Actor (Male) Series, Comedy

Best Actor (Male) Series, Comedy

the winner
Jameel Khan – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

Nomination

  • Jameel Khan – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

  • Vijay Varma – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)

  • Naveen Kasturia – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)

  • Adarsh ​​Gaurav – Hostel Days Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

  • Ranvir Shorey – Metro Park Season 2 (Eros Now)

    • Best Actor (Female) Series, Comedy

    Best Actor (Female) Series, Comedy

    the winner
    Geetanjali Kulkarni – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

    Nomination

    • Geetanjali Kulkarni – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

    • Ruhi Singh – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)

    • Masaba Gupta – Masaba Masaba (Netflix)

    • Kani Kusruti – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)

      • Best Supporting Actor Series (Male) - Comedy

      Best Supporting Actor Series (Male) – Comedy

      the winner
      Vaibhav Raj – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

      Nomination

      • Vaibhav Raj – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

      • Sanjay Mishra – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)

      • Nikhil Vijay – Hostel Days Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

        • Best Supporting Actor Series (Female) - Comedy

        Best Supporting Actor Series (Female) – Comedy

        the winner
        Sunita Rajwar – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

        Nomination

        • Purbi Joshi – Metro Park Season 2 (Eros Now)

        • Sunita Rajwar – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

        • Neena Gupta – Masaba Masaba (Netflix)

        • Grusha Kapoor – Oh Prabhu Season 2 (Mx Player)

          • Best Comedy Series / Special Show

          Best Comedy Series / Special Show

          the winner
          Gullak Season 2 – Sony Liv

          Nomination

          • Gullak Season 2 – Sony Liv

          • Hostel Days Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

          • College Romance Season 2 – Sony Liv

          • Masaba Masaba – Netflix

          • Metro Park Season 2 – Eros Now

          • Laziness Obesity Panic – Karunesh Talwar, Amazon Prime Video

            • Best Actor Male - Comedy, Critics

            Best Actor Male – Comedy, Critics

            Sunil Grover was the critics’ choice in the comedy category. Sunil Grover won the Best Actor Award for the Zee5 web series Sunflower.

            Best Actor Female Comedy - Critics

            Best Actor Female Comedy – Critics

            At the same time, Kani Kusriti was the critics’ choice in Female Actors, who received this award for Disney Hotstar’s series OK Computer.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 winners have been announced and Sony Liv series Gullak season 2 bag all the awards in comedy categories. See full list.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 18:45 [IST]

