Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Nominations full list for best web series | Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 – Nomination for Best Web Series

Best Series - 2021

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Disney Hotstar
Eclipse: Disney Hotstar
Ashram : Mx Player
The Family Man, Season 2: Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur Season 2 : Amazon Prime Video
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Sony Liv

best director

Prakash Jha – Ashram (MX Player)
Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukherjee – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Ranjan Chandel – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suparn Verma – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Hansal Mehta, Jay Mehta – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)

Best Actor (Male) Series, Comedy

Jameel Khan – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Vijay Varma – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)
Naveen Kasturia – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)
Adarsh ​​Gaurav – Hostel Days Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Ranvir Shorey – Metro Park Season 2 (Eros Now)

Best Actor (Male) Series, Drama

Pankaj Tripathi – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Anshuman Pushkar – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Atul Kulkarni – City of Dreams Season 2 (Disney Hotstar)
Bobby Deol – Ashram (Mx Player)
Prateek Gandhi – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)

Best Actor (Female) Series, Comedy

Geetanjali Kulkarni – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Ruhi Singh – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)
Masaba Gupta – Masaba Masaba (Netflix)
Kani Kusruti – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)

Best Actor (Female) Series, Drama

Kirti Axe – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Zoya Hussain – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Huma Qureshi – Queen (Sony Liv)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Shweta Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Shreya Dhanwantri – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)

Best Supporting Actor Series (Male) - Comedy

Vaibhav Raaz – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Sanjay Mishra – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)
Nikhil Vijay – Hostel Days Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor Series (Male) - Drama

Sharib Hashmi – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Chandan Roy Sanyal – Ashram (Mx Player)
Ali Fazal – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Divyendu Sharma – Scorpion Ka Khel (Zee5)
Naseeruddin Shah – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Pankaj Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor Series (Female) - Comedy

Purbi Joshi – Metro Park Season 2 (Eros Now)
Sunita Rajwar – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Neena Gupta – Masaba Masaba (Netflix)
Grusha Kapoor – Oh Prabhu Season 2 (Mx Player)

Best Supporting Actor Series (Female) - Drama

Amrita Subhash – Bombay Begums (Netflix)
Shahana Goswami – Bombay Begums (Netflix)
Anupriya Goenka – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Sheeba Chadha – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Anjali Baraut – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)

Best Original Story Series

Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh – Maharani (Sony Liv)
Habib Faisal – Ashram (Mx Player)
Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series / Special Show

Gullak Season 2 – Sony Liv
Hostel Days Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video
College Romance Season 2 – Sony Liv
Masaba Masaba – Netflix
Metro Park Season 2 – Eros Now
Laziness Obesity Panic – Karunesh Talwar, Amazon Prime Video

Best Non-fiction Series/Special Show

Secrets of Sinouli – Discovery India
Vande Bharat Flight IX1344: Hope To Survival – Discovery India
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – Netflix
Bad Boy Billionaires – Netflix
lol: laughter to fanci – Amazon Prime Video

Best Dialogues, Series

Ghazal Dhaliwal, Arsh Vohra, Sunaina Kumar – Mismatched (Netflix)
Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma, Manoj Kumar, Kalaivanan – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Durgesh Singh – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh – Maharani (Sony Liv)
Kuldeep Ruhil – Ashram (Mx Player)
Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Amritpal Singh Bindra, Lara Chandni – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Dipesh Sumitra Jagdish – Aspirants (TVF)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Jaya Mishra, Surbhi Saral – The Married Woman (Zee 5/ Alt Balaji)
Saurav Dey, Sumit Purohit – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Apoorva Asrani – Riminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (Disney Hotstar)
Prateek Payodhi, Vibha Singh, Shailendra Jha – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Kunal Marathe – Indori Ishq (Mx Player)

best background music series

Achint Thakkar – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Anurag Saikia – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Daniel B. George – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
John Stuart Eduri – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Saumil Shringarpure – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Original Soundtrack Series

Achint Thakkar – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
R Rajesh, Sachin – Jigar, Fiddlecraft, Bindhumalini, Mahesh Shankar, Harpreet – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Rohit Sharma, Nilotpal Bora – Aspirants (TVF)
Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendosa, Ehsan Noorani – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Simran Hora – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

Best VFX Series

Nitesh Sharma, Nitesh Kumar – JL50 (Sony Liv)
Imagery Pictures – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)
Raghav Rai – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Resonance Digital – Chhatrasal (Mx Player)

Best Costume Design, Series

Arun J Chauhan – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Hazel Paul – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Maxima Basu, Ajay KMR – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Nilanchal Ghosh, Darshan Jalan – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Smriti Kaur – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

Best Editing, Series

Manan Mehta, Anshul Gupta – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Shaan Mohammed – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Sumit Kotiyan – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Sumit Purohit, Kunal Valve – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Sushant Mishra – JL50 (Sony Liv)

