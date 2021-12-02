Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Nominations full list for best web series | Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 – Nomination for Best Web Series
Best Series – 2021
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Disney Hotstar
Eclipse: Disney Hotstar
Ashram : Mx Player
The Family Man, Season 2: Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur Season 2 : Amazon Prime Video
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Sony Liv
best director
Prakash Jha – Ashram (MX Player)
Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukherjee – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Ranjan Chandel – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suparn Verma – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Hansal Mehta, Jay Mehta – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Best Actor (Male) Series, Comedy
Jameel Khan – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Vijay Varma – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)
Naveen Kasturia – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)
Adarsh Gaurav – Hostel Days Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Ranvir Shorey – Metro Park Season 2 (Eros Now)
Best Actor (Male) Series, Drama
Pankaj Tripathi – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Anshuman Pushkar – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Atul Kulkarni – City of Dreams Season 2 (Disney Hotstar)
Bobby Deol – Ashram (Mx Player)
Prateek Gandhi – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Best Actor (Female) Series, Comedy
Geetanjali Kulkarni – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Ruhi Singh – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)
Masaba Gupta – Masaba Masaba (Netflix)
Kani Kusruti – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)
Best Actor (Female) Series, Drama
Kirti Axe – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Zoya Hussain – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)
Huma Qureshi – Queen (Sony Liv)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Shweta Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Shreya Dhanwantri – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Best Supporting Actor Series (Male) – Comedy
Vaibhav Raaz – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Sanjay Mishra – Runaway Lugai (Mx Player)
Nikhil Vijay – Hostel Days Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor Series (Male) – Drama
Sharib Hashmi – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Chandan Roy Sanyal – Ashram (Mx Player)
Ali Fazal – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Divyendu Sharma – Scorpion Ka Khel (Zee5)
Naseeruddin Shah – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Pankaj Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor Series (Female) – Comedy
Purbi Joshi – Metro Park Season 2 (Eros Now)
Sunita Rajwar – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)
Neena Gupta – Masaba Masaba (Netflix)
Grusha Kapoor – Oh Prabhu Season 2 (Mx Player)
Best Supporting Actor Series (Female) – Drama
Amrita Subhash – Bombay Begums (Netflix)
Shahana Goswami – Bombay Begums (Netflix)
Anupriya Goenka – Criminal Justice (Disney Hotstar)
Sheeba Chadha – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Anjali Baraut – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)
Best Original Story Series
Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh – Maharani (Sony Liv)
Habib Faisal – Ashram (Mx Player)
Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)
Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Comedy Series / Special Show
Gullak Season 2 – Sony Liv
Hostel Days Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video
College Romance Season 2 – Sony Liv
Masaba Masaba – Netflix
Metro Park Season 2 – Eros Now
Laziness Obesity Panic – Karunesh Talwar, Amazon Prime Video
