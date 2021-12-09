Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Technical Winners – Scam 1992 and The Family Man rule | Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Scam 1992 and The Family Man dominate

News oi – Trisha Gaur

The event of Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 is going on and the stars are spreading their flames on the red carpet. At the same time, the name of the best of the second awards this year has started to be announced. It has started with the technical awards. Scam 1992 received 14 nominations and most of these technical awards have been won by this series by Hansal Mehta.

The series that has dominated the list of technical awards in the series after Scam 1992 at number two is Raj & DK’s The Family Man 2.

Harshad Mehta Scam, Criminal Justice, Bandish Bandits, Mirzapur Season 2, Gullak Season 2 were some of the most watched series of this year. Filmfare nominated web series released from 1st August 2020 to 31st July 2021 nominated for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 and has now started announcing the winners. Check out the complete list of technical winners of OTT web series

Best Dialogues, Series the winner –

Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma, Manoj Kumar, Kalaivanan – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) Nomination Durgesh Singh – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)

Ghazal Dhaliwal, Arsh Vohra, Sunaina Kumar – Mismatched (Netflix)

Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma, Manoj Kumar, Kalaivanan – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)

Best Original Screenplay, Series the winner

Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) Nomination Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh – Maharani (Sony Liv)



Kuldeep Ruhil – Ashram (Mx Player)



Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)



Amritpal Singh Bindra, Lara Chandni – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)



Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)



Dipesh Sumitra Jagdish – Aspirants (TVF)



Best Dialogues, Series the winner

Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv) Nomination Ghazal Dhaliwal, Arsh Vohra, Sunaina Kumar – Mismatched (Netflix)





Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Verma, Manoj Kumar, Kalaivanan – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)





Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)





Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)





Durgesh Singh – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)





best background music series the winner

Achint Thakkar – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv) Nomination Achint Thakkar – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)







Anurag Saikia – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)







Daniel B. George – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)







John Stuart Eduri – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)







Saumil Shringarpure – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)







Best Original Soundtrack Series the winner

Achint Thakkar – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv) Nomination Achint Thakkar – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)









R Rajesh, Sachin – Jigar, Fiddlecraft, Bindhumalini, Mahesh Shankar, Harpreet – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)









Rohit Sharma, Nilotpal Bora – Aspirants (TVF)









Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendosa, Ehsan Noorani – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)









Simran Hora – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)









Best VFX Series the winner

Raghav Rai – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv) Nomination Nitesh Sharma, Nitesh Kumar – JL50 (Sony Liv)











Imagery Pictures – OK Computer (Disney Hotstar)











Raghav Rai – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)











Resonance Digital – Chhatrasal (Mx Player)











Best Costume Design, Series the winner

Arun J Chauhan – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv) Nomination Arun J Chauhan – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)













Hazel Paul – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)













Maxima Basu, Ajay KMR – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)













Nilanchal Ghosh, Darshan Jalan – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)













Smriti Kaur – Gullak Season 2 (Sony Liv)













Best Editing, Series the winner

Sumit Purohit, Kunal Valve – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv) Nomination Manan Mehta, Anshul Gupta – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)















Shaan Mohammed – Eclipse (Disney Hotstar)















Sumit Kotiyan – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)















Sumit Purohit, Kunal Valve – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony Liv)















Sushant Mishra – JL50 (Sony Liv)















Best Original Story Series the winner

Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) Nomination Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh – Maharani (Sony Liv)

















Habib Faisal – Ashram (Mx Player)

















Raj Nidimuru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar – The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

















Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)

















Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna – Mirzapur Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) READ Also Congress President Debate Supriya Shrinate Epic Reply To Saeed Ansari As He Asks Who Can Be President Istead Of Rahul Gandhi

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 – Nomination List of OTT films, Kajol’s Tribhanga, Nawazuddin’s Serious Men

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Complete List of Web Series Nominations; scam 1992, mirzapur, piggy bank on top

Most Searched Female Celebs in 2021: From Shahnaz Gill to Natasha Dalal and Katrina – Kareena

Best of 2021: Most searched stars on Google, Yahoo – Aryan Khan, Siddharth Shukla on top

Best of 2021: These 10 most searched movies on Google, Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah topped

BEST OF 2021 – From Sonu Sood to Salman Khan, these stars have given a helping hand during the Corona period!

Best Web Series 2021 – From ‘Family Man’ to ‘The Empire’, this year the audience liked this web series!

Best OTT Movies 2021- These films including Shershaah, Kagaz and Mimi won the hearts of fans this year!

Best Actors 2021: From Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal, these actors won hearts this year

Highest grossing films of 2021 – Sooryavanshi, from last to Roohi, check box office report here

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed