Filmmaker-activist Aisha Sultana booked for sedition over calling Lakshadweep administrator ‘bio-weapon’

The Lakshadweep police on Thursday, 10 June registered a sedition case in opposition to actor, filmmaker and film activist Aisha Sultana for commenting that the Centre has historical the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Okay Patel as a “bio-weapon” on the folks of Lakshadweep Islands. As per an Indian Notify doc, BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji has filed a case in opposition to Sultana beneath Part 124 A of IPC (sedition) and 153 B (detest speech) on the Kavaratti police station.

At some point of a panel dialogue on a Malayalam info channel, Sultana aim just lately blamed Patel’s decisions for coronavirus instances on the island and talked about that the Centre had historical it as a “bio-weapon”.

She talked about, “Lakshadweep had zero instances of COVID-19 . Now, it’s a methods reporting a day-to-day spike of 100 instances. What the Centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I’ll declare this clearly that the central govt has deployed bioweapon”.

After listening to her suggestions, BJP workers protested in opposition to her on the streets in madden for “tarnishing the patriotic picture of the central govt”.

Reacting to the full controversy, Sultana has now defended her suggestions in a Fb publish by saying that the “fact will buy” and her roar goes to be louder now. She added that she’ll proceed her battle.

The Lakshadweep Sahithya Pravarthaka Sangham has now attain out within the strengthen of Sultana. In a press assertion, the Sangham condemned the prices in opposition to her and talked about that she was as quickly as attempting to drive residence the Lakshadweep Administrator’s “inhuman” measures.

Sooner than Patel took model in December excellent one yr, there was as quickly as not even a single case of coronavirus in Lakshadweep for spherical a one yr in consequence of the principal quarantine and assorted COVID protocols. On the alternative hand, he reportedly modified the SOPs after which the lethal virus reached the island. Since then, he has been going by contrivance of protests over his decisions.