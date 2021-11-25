filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took a jibe at Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s remarks about quitting the post; Why delay the good work? Taunt On Javed Akhtar

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik is in a lot of headlines these days. He is often seen making sharp remarks on the Modi government on the pretext of farmers’ movement. Commenting on the decision to withdraw agricultural laws in the past, he had said that the Modi government showed a big heart by withdrawing the law, but it would have been better if it had done this decision earlier.

Amidst sharp remarks by Governor Satya Pal Malik one after the other, a section on social media is also demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, Malik has said that when he (who has given him the authority to hold this position) feels that he has the same view, he will resign immediately.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a dig at Satyapal Malik’s statement. Re-tweeting Malik’s statement, he said- ‘Why the delay in good work? You should resign immediately in the interest of the country!’

Recently, Ashok Pandit had made another post, in which he expressed anger over the statement of Satyapal Malik, in which Malik had said that if PM Narendra Modi had not withdrawn the agricultural laws, his condition would also be Indira Gandhi and General It was like Dior. Expressing anger over this statement, Pandit wrote that Malik should resign for his irresponsible statement.

If only @javedakhtarjadu Sir @MamataOfficial You must be asking about the massacre and deportation of Hindus from post-assembly elections.

So what goes into thinking? pic.twitter.com/1uC9FO1ISv — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2021

Taunted by sharing the picture of Mamta Banerjee and Javed Akhtar: Ashok Pandit made another post in which Mamta Banerjee and Javed Akhtar are seen. Sharing this picture, Ashok Pandit said- ‘I wish Javed sahib would be asking Mamta Banerjee about the post assembly election massacre and deportation of Hindus! What goes into thinking that way?’ Many people’s comments started coming on this picture.

A user named Vishal Mittal said- ‘You are misunderstood, Akhtar sahib is probably scolding Mohtarma and explaining that instead of openly killing Hindus in Bengal, if she had consulted him, then give him a great script. Give. He would have put on a false but beautiful burqa of secularism.

A user named Vinay Sharma said- ‘Truth and justice, these words do not suit them…’ One user wrote, ‘Scorched in retaliation from BJP workers, you stood silent on the atrocities on Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan-Bangladesh against CAA. Your loyalty to truth and justice is only as much as that of a cat to a mouse.’