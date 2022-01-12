filmmaker called Swami Prasad Maurya a new meteorologist, actor also takes a dig

A stampede-like state of affairs is seen within the BJP simply earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. After Swami Prasad Maurya, one other minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from Yogi Adityanath’s cupboard. Chouhan has also accused the Yogi authorities of neglecting Dalits and backwards. Folks’s response is also approaching social media on one after the opposite resignation from Yogi cupboard.

Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) wrote tauntingly, ‘Idhar bhi hum, udhar bhi hum! We’re the one ones in all of the events! SP BSP BJP, we’ll keep the place we wish. As a result of incomes cash is our actual faith. Public is poor, whom we simply idiot. Blessed are these politicians!’

Alternatively, director Vinod Kapri remarked, “Regardless of all of the media administration, election rallies from the federal government equipment, purchased opinion polls, the reality is thus far: resignation of two of Adityanath’s cupboard ministers in 24 hours, 6 leaders from the social gathering.” Revolt.’

He wrote in one other tweet, ‘Allow us to say that after Ram Vilas Paswan, the following massive meteorologist is Swami Prasad Maurya. Folks of UP know that Maurya left BSP in 2017 earlier than 2017 elections and joined BJP and now earlier than 2022 elections, he left BJP and joined SP. Will their meteorology show to be appropriate this time?’

Alternatively, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh commented, ‘At this time’s rating – MLA, one minister’s wicket fell additional! Baba has gone. He additional wrote, ‘Dara Singh Chauhan’, the nationwide president of BJP’s OBC Morcha and cupboard minister, will be a part of the Samajwadi Social gathering. The place are the FIR lodged lately? Is there a case for ‘infidelity’ too?