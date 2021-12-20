Filmmaker furious when Maharashtra minister compared roads with Hema Malini’s cheeks, told- mental bankruptcy

Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil compared the streets of Jalgaon district, his constituency, to actress Hema Malini’s cheeks. Now people are getting different reactions on this statement of his. A new controversy has arisen after the remarks of the Maharashtra minister. The video of Patil’s purported remarks is becoming increasingly viral on social media as well.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also reacted to this. Sharing a video, Ashok Pandit wrote, ‘It is mental bankruptcy of politicians as if they do not have women in their house. Sad.’ People are also having different reactions on this. One user wrote, ‘Hema Malini has been an iconic actress of India. It’s not okay to make fun of someone’s art. They should immediately file a complaint against the minister. This cannot be tolerated at all.

A user named Kumar Singh writes, ‘Comparing Hema Malini was not just meant to be an insult. With this, the minister has only praised the cheeks of the actress. But wrongly done in the wrong place. A user named Digvijay Tiwari writes, ‘Minister ji seems to be a little too big-mouthed. Such leaders do it only to stay in the news. They are giving speeches in the film style itself. Both making and reading news on such people is useless. It is useless to talk about such people.

Let me tell you, Maharashtra’s Water Supply Minister Patil said, ‘Those who were MLAs for 30 years, they should come to my assembly constituency and see the roads. If these are not like Hema Malini’s cheeks then I will resign. The Women’s Commission took this matter seriously. The Maharashtra Women’s Commission had sought Patil’s reply on this. After this, he immediately apologized for his controversial statement. On the other hand, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, ‘It is a matter of pride for Hema Malini. Because such comparisons have happened many times before.