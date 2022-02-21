Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Khan took a jibe at Narendra Modi and people started giving reactions on social media up election

Kamal Khan took a jibe at the mention of Ahmedabad blast case in PM Modi’s speech.

Voting for the third phase has been done in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. As the election is progressing, new methods are being adopted to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Hardoi said that when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, during that time there were serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad also. I can never forget that day. On the same day, I had resolved that my government would find these terrorists from the underworld and punish them.

Kamal Khan took a jibe at PM Modi: Reacting to PM Modi’s statement on Twitter, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kamal R Khan said, “Today Modi ji is talking about Gujarat bomb blasts, terrorists and punishment for them in every rally. I am sure, people are getting fed up with such statements. People want to hear about development, employment, education. While the politicians are not interested in talking about it. People have lost interest because of such statements and they are not going to the booths to vote.”

‘Every formula has an expiry date’: In another tweet, Kamal R Khan wrote that Amit Shah and Modi ji should understand that every formula has an expiry date. The Hindu Muslim divide and rule formula has already ended. That’s why people are no longer interested in listening to his speeches. They have to find a new formula to win. Now you have to do something big, sir.

Now people are also giving their reaction to this tweet of the actor. One user wrote that he (PM Modi) is doing big. By the time you know you will be small (mindfully). Don’t push too hard, only Modi will come.

A user named Acid wrote that Kamal Khan wants to say that now it is Mathura’s turn. The user of Sagar Mango wrote, brother, now give advice to Modi ji and other leaders, how to give a speech. A user named SK Singh wrote that you (Kamal Khan) will go mad. A user named Groot wrote that meaning you want to say that nothing will be done in less than Hindu Rashtra?

A user named Babulal Purohit wrote that Kamal Khan, you do your work, take care of your house. You are not able to do that. You are taking great care of Modi ji, I feel that you are his servant.


