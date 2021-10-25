Filmmakers came forward in support of Shahrukh Khan, said – the silence of Bollywood stars at such times is ‘shameful’
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. Now filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has tweeted in favor of Shahrukh Khan.
Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by NBCB in the past. In such a situation, Shahrukh’s fans are constantly speaking in his support. Now filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has also put the big stars of Bollywood in the dock, supporting Shahrukh Khan. He has questioned the silence of big Bollywood stars after Aryan Khan’s arrest. Sanjay Gupta has also made a tweet about Shahrukh Khan.
He wrote in his tweet, ‘Shahrukh Khan continues to give jobs and better lives to thousands of people in the film industry. He has been seen standing with the film industry in every difficult time and the silence of the stars of the same film industry in this hour of crisis is very shameful. Whereas earlier stars like Twinkle Khanna, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhaskar and Pooja Bhatt have also raised their voice in support of Shahrukh Khan. He also raised questions on the silence of the stars.
On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Road to meet his son Aryan Khan. After this many stars also opposed the media coverage. Filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava had tweeted, ‘My heart hurts for Shahrukh. A light will definitely be seen after this difficult time. Opposing the media coverage, actress Pooja Bhatt wrote on Twitter, ‘My dear press colleagues. I know this is a very difficult time and pressure is being exerted on you by your institutions to take the star bite. But what explanation would you give to your children on your behavior for doing so?’
Let me tell you, last week NCB also summoned Ananya Pandey for questioning. On Monday also Ananya Pandey reached NCB office. NCB claims that they have received a chat between Aryan Khan and Ananya in which both the star kids are discussing about drugs.
No answer has been given by the officials regarding the questioning of Ananya Pandey. In this interrogation, Ananya was asked about the conversation with Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard in Bombay High Court on Tuesday.
