Filmmakers furious at Swara Bhaskar and Hamid Ansari, told both of them part of terrorist organization

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has described Swara Bhaskar and Hamid Ansari as part of a terrorist organization. Along with this, he has demanded action against both.

A statement made by former Vice President Hamid Ansari has created a big controversy. On the occasion of Republic Day, he said that intolerance has increased in India. He made this statement while addressing a program organized by the Indian-American Muslim Council virtually. People are strongly condemning his statement.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has opposed his statement and demanded an FIR against him. He tweeted and wrote, “While speaking at the International Forum of the American Muslim Council, an FIR should be lodged against former Vice President Hamid Ansari for creating communal disharmony. This man is a threat to the security of our country. This is an anti-national and commits such mistake again and again.”

Swara Bhaskar also accused: Along with this, the filmmaker has also called Swara Bhaskar a traitor to the country. In fact, Swara Bhaskar also participated in the program of Indian-American Muslim Council in which Hamid Ansari made a controversial statement.

Ashok Pandit says that by attending this program it has become clear that Swara Bhaskar and Hamid Ansari are also associated with the terrorist organization. They say that this program was organized by those people who are associated with terrorist organizations. Therefore, strict action should be taken against these people by registering a case.

these is the case: On the occasion of Republic Day, Hamid Ansari attacked the Modi government at the Center. The theme of the program was ‘Protection of Pluralist Constitution of India, but Hamid Ansari gave hate speeches against the country. Not only this, the issue of arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez was also discussed in this program.

Ansari made many controversial statements about the country. He said that efforts are being made in India to replace civic nationalism with cultural nationalism. He further said that intolerance on the basis of religion is being promoted by projecting the religious majority as a political monopoly.

Let us tell you that Swara Bhaskar remains in controversies for expressing her opinion against India. The actress has also spoken about intolerance in the country. She once wrote on her Twitter that she is scared in New India, she doesn’t feel safe here. On which he was trolled by many people. On his tweet, a user even wrote, ‘If there is so much fear in India then why not go to Pakistan’.