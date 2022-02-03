Films of many South Indian stars ready for release

Aarti Saxena

Everyone is humming ‘Teri Jhalak Ashrafi Srivalli Naina Madak Barfi…’ sung by Javed Ali. The thong slipper out of the foot while almost dragging a leg… trapping it in the feet again… twirling in a throat-chalking manner under a randomly grown beard… This song of ‘Pushpa’ has been taken over by social media. . Srivalli’s original Telugu singer Sid Sriram was left behind and the Hindi ‘Srivalli…’ trend started making reels on it. Memes are being made on the dialogue ‘Main Jhukega Nahi Saala…’. Bollywood is surprisingly watching the success of ‘Pushpa’. Behind ‘Pushpa’ he sees many more South Indian stars whose films are ready for release.

Hindi dubbed ‘Pushpa’ has joined the club of 100 crores and this is happening at a time when the flagship industry of Indian cinema ‘Bollywood’ has almost come to a standstill. Established producers like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, T-Series, Sajid Nadiadwala are unable to muster the courage to release their ready-made films in theatres.

No new Hindi movie has been released since a month. Shooting activities are also lax. In such an era, the regional films of the country are seen knocking in the country and the world with the help of modern technology, attitude and manner. ‘Pushpa’ is that storm of regional cinema, which could not stand ‘Bahubali’ 2000 crores business released in five languages ​​because it was not supported by music. His songs did not reach the lips of the people. The rumblings of regional cinema that ‘Pushpa’ has done away with this shortcoming should break the sleep of Bollywood, which has been run for years on the basis of the faces of stars and remake films and for years whose fort’s doors are only from inside. are being opened.

stardom

The on-going wind of ‘Srivalli…’ is a challenge for Bollywood which is in dire need of fresh blood as its lead star has crossed the age of 50 and has become fit for certain types of roles. Bollywood runs on the star system. In Hindi cinema, the trio of Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor turned into Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan today. These stars are making their own films. All the leading actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Rithvik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol are producers themselves. There is no dearth of talent in the cinema of languages ​​like Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Bhojpuri but there are limited opportunities for them in Bollywood.

neglect of regional talents

A ‘Pushpa’-like situation prevailed in Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1991 or even earlier in 1981, when ‘Sixteen years old Bali Umar ko salute’ from Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri’s ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’, and ‘Hum Bane Tum Bane Ik’. Duje ke liye…’ songs were resonating across the country. Then how much work did Kamal Haasan get in Bollywood?

Apart from Mesh Sippy’s ‘Sagar’, no big and established producer has hired Kamal Haasan. Kamal himself had to make Hindi films like ‘Auntie 420’, ‘Hey Ram’, ‘Abhay’, ‘Mumbai Express’, ‘Vishwaroop’. Kamal Haasan worked for a Bollywood producer in 1985’s Dekha Pyaar Tumhara. Since then till date no Bollywood producer has given work to Kamal in 37 years. Rajinikanth has not signed any Bollywood producer for the last 22 years, who reached the peak of popularity. His last film ‘Bulandi’ was released in 2000.

growing dominance of the south

Many stars of the South tried to make their place in Bollywood but they did not get success. Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Nagarjuna, Madhavan, Siddharth were marginalized in spite of popularity, like Arvind Swamy, who hit ‘Roja’ and ‘Bombay’. Today Prabhas and Allu Arjun are hits. The popularity of Alu is no less than that of Shahrukh, Aamir Salman. The conch shell of ‘Srivalli’ has blown Bollywood’s sleep. In the coming days, South Indian stars like Jr NTR, Ramcharan, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Karti are all set to become popular all over India through Hindi films.