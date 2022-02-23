Final 10 Contestants of show Smart Jodi Ankita Lokhande Vicky jain, Monalisa, Arjun bijlani read here

Entertainment

19 seconds ago
Television

By Filmibeat Desk

The names of all the real life couples who have joined Star Plus’ new show Smart Jodi have been revealed. Many names from the entertainment industry will be a part of the show. Where everyone has to go through a litmus test to prove their love and relationship. Recently, the beautiful couple Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain, who came on TV, the lead of the show ‘Gum Hai Kisise Pyaar Mein’ and the audience’s favorite Neil Bhatt- The promo of Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt has increased the excitement among the audience about the show.

In such a situation, a total of 10 such popular, entertaining jodis are going to increase the enthusiasm of the audience, bring many twists in the show, stand the test of their love, which includes these other 8 names. Whose names have been fined. The first pair is that of Hindi cinema’s well-known actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, who will debut together in the show ‘Smart Jodi’ for the first time.

Smart Jodi

This sour-sweet pair has been well-liked in the promo aired by the channel. The second name in this list is the famous pair of Bhojpuri cinema Vikram Singh and Monalisa, the third name. Cricketer Krishnammachari Srikkanth, who was the opening batsman of the 1983 World Cup winning team, and his wife Vidya Srikkanth.

The fourth name is of well-known TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, the fifth name is comedian Balraj and India’s famous singer and his wife Deepti Tuli.

smart jodi

The sixth pair is the popular name of the reality show Rahul Mahajan and his Russian wife Natalya Mahajan. The seventh pair is the audience’s favorite singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi Shukla Tiwari, a mechanical engineer by profession.

Smart Jodi

The eighth pair is pilot, bodybuilder and social media influencer Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathi Taneja, a pilot, vlogger and YouTuber. All these are very much liked by their fans. It will prove to be very interesting for the audience to see the love-filled ordeal of these couples. It will air on February 26 at 8 pm.

english summary

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 15:37 [IST]

