Final 10 Contestants of show Smart Jodi Ankita Lokhande Vicky jain, Monalisa, Arjun bijlani read here

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

The names of all the real life couples who have joined Star Plus’ new show Smart Jodi have been revealed. Many names from the entertainment industry will be a part of the show. Where everyone has to go through a litmus test to prove their love and relationship. Recently, the beautiful couple Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain, who came on TV, the lead of the show ‘Gum Hai Kisise Pyaar Mein’ and the audience’s favorite Neil Bhatt- The promo of Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt has increased the excitement among the audience about the show.

In such a situation, a total of 10 such popular, entertaining jodis are going to increase the enthusiasm of the audience, bring many twists in the show, stand the test of their love, which includes these other 8 names. Whose names have been fined. The first pair is that of Hindi cinema’s well-known actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, who will debut together in the show ‘Smart Jodi’ for the first time.

This sour-sweet pair has been well-liked in the promo aired by the channel. The second name in this list is the famous pair of Bhojpuri cinema Vikram Singh and Monalisa, the third name. Cricketer Krishnammachari Srikkanth, who was the opening batsman of the 1983 World Cup winning team, and his wife Vidya Srikkanth.

The fourth name is of well-known TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, the fifth name is comedian Balraj and India’s famous singer and his wife Deepti Tuli.

The sixth pair is the popular name of the reality show Rahul Mahajan and his Russian wife Natalya Mahajan. The seventh pair is the audience’s favorite singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi Shukla Tiwari, a mechanical engineer by profession.

The eighth pair is pilot, bodybuilder and social media influencer Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathi Taneja, a pilot, vlogger and YouTuber. All these are very much liked by their fans. It will prove to be very interesting for the audience to see the love-filled ordeal of these couples. It will air on February 26 at 8 pm.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s film ’83’ will make a splash in Holi, TV premiere will happen on this day

Ramanand Sagar’s granddaughter Sakshi wore a sexy bikini at the age of 25, people said – look alone

Sonu Nidhi Bhanushali showed Taarak Mehta’s selfie wearing a bra, see 5 killer photos in private

Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar breaks silence on pregnancy, people said the glow of becoming a mother on her face

Madhuri Dixit reached the theater wearing a burqa to watch the song ‘Ek Do Teen’, fans threw coins

Every stars of Naagin 6 got so much fee, Tejashwi Prakash’s magic worked, earning millions, know details

I have 4 stage cancer, my face, hair changed my life in one day – Vibhu Raghve’s painful VIDEO

After Sonu Sood became the host of Roadies, what did Prince Narula say – not watching Bollywood, there is no one like Rannvijay

Fans uncontrollable after seeing sexy photoshoot of 21 year old Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak, internet sensation

Sunil Grover told about his condition after serious heart surgery – my healing is going on, clap

Karan Singh Grover – What did Kapil Sharma say on Bipasha’s honeymoon – he drinks protein shake instead of milk

Nia Sharma gave a sexy pose in front of the bed wearing a deep neck nighty, this is called the most hot photo

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano: Late actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bano out of ICU and refused for angiography Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Final 10 Contestants of show Smart Jodi Ankita Lokhande Vicky jain, Monalisa, Arjun bijlani read full details here

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 15:37 [IST]