Final Fantasy 1-6 are being rereleased for new ‘pixel remaster series’

Final Fantasy 1-6 are being rereleased for new ‘pixel remaster collection’



Sq. Enix introduced that the primary six mainline Final Fantasy video games are getting remasters for Steam, Android, and iOS. The video games will every be launched individually as a part of the “Pixel Remaster Sequence,” however Sq. Enix hasn’t shared launch timing past the truth that they’re “coming quickly.”

In a tweet, Sq. Enix stated that the video games will probably be getting a “pixel-perfect makeover,” which makes it sound as if these video games will probably be improved variations of the originals that retain the unique visible model (versus the 3D remasters). However as a result of Sq. Enix hasn’t shared a lot data simply but, we’ll simply have to attend for the corporate to announce extra info till we might be positive.