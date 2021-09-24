Final Fantasy’s score gets its due in the concert hall

Final Fantasy games have an interactive, role-player format that immerses gamers in the journey of its heroic hero. These journeys are intertwined with music like a film score. As a result, “you don’t just watch a game. You play it, you feel it, you embody it,” said Melanie Fritsch, professor of media and cultural studies at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany. “Sometimes, people start crying when there’s a good moment in a game that’s implemented well with music.”

Because of this emotional connection, the impact of these numbers goes far beyond sports. Since 2007, there have been over 200 official Final Fantasy concerts in 20 countries, according to Square Enix, the company behind the game.

At the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony this summer, athletes marched to songs from popular games including Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog and Final Fantasy, with its organizers describing the music as “a quintessential part of Japanese culture that has been recognized around the world.” I am loved.”

Uematsu, now 62, single-handedly composed the first nine installments of Final Fantasy Score, producing music that remains a nostalgic rabbit-hole for many fans. A self-described musical omnivore without formal musical training, Uematsu’s work draws on influences from progressive rock, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, an eclectic mix of Celtic and classical music.

But video game scores have often been dismissed by devotees of mainstream classical music. Also in Japan, the birthplace of modern video game music, “until after the millennium, it was regarded as a lesser type of music,” said 50-year-old Junya Nakano, co-composer of the Final Fantasy X soundtrack.