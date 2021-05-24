Final list of 18 teams confirmed for the WePlay AniMajor
After a protracted second season of the Dota Professional Circuit (DPC), the closing 18 Dota 2 teams for the WePlay AniMajor have been confirmed.
The teams qualifying for the WePlay Animajor have been segregated into three completely different tiers primarily based on which place they completed the season. These three seeds embody:
- Playoffs Seeds – These teams have certified instantly for the playoff levels of the WePlay AniMajor;
- Group Stage Seeds – These teams have certified for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor;
- Wildcard Seeds – These six teams will battle it out amongst themselves for two slots in the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor.
- Staff Secret
- Staff Nigma
- Invictus Gaming
- Vici Gaming
- Execration; and
- AS Monaco Gambit.
- Beastcoast
- Evil Geniuses
- PSG.LGD
- Staff Liquid
- Staff Spirit
- TNC Predator
- Alliance
- Staff Aster
- T1
- Virtus Professional
- Quincy Crew
- NoPing E-Sports activities
The wildcard qualification rounds might be performed on June 2nd and third respectively. The group stage will start on June 4th with a complete of eight teams collaborating.
This is the whole lot that Dota 2 followers have to learn about the upcoming WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv.
Dota 2 teams certified for the WePlay AniMajor
The six teams that might be battling it out for a place in the group stage embody some of the finest teams that Dota 2 esports has to supply. Starting from the likes of Staff Secret and Staff Nigma in Europe to Chinese language powerhouses Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming, the wildcard stage will characteristic rather a lot of high tier Dota 2 motion for followers to take pleasure in.
The six teams are:
Shifting on to the Dota 2 teams which have certified for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor, the likes of Staff Liquid and Evil Geniuses might be in motion from June 4th. The six teams which have certified for the group stage are:
The group stage of the WePlay AniMajor is scheduled to conclude on June seventh. The organizers have additional confirmed that the playoffs will start from June ninth with the Grand Final scheduled for June thirteenth. The six teams which have certified instantly for the playoffs are:
The Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor is the final Main earlier than The Worldwide 10, which is scheduled for August. That includes a prize pool of $500,000, the WePlay AniMajor additionally has a complete of 2,700 DPC factors up for grabs. Teams that have not certified for The Worldwide 10 but might be seeking to earn an enormous chunk of DPC factors to safe their spot in the largest the esports event in the historical past of Dota 2.
