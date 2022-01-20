Final payment window for OLA S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters open tomorrow know how to pay

The OLA S1 Pro variant can cowl a distance of up to 181 km on a single full cost and can speed up from 0 to 40 kmph in 3 seconds.

OLA Electric : Ola Electric will open the ultimate payment window for its S1 and S1 professional electric scooters on January 21, 2022 at 6 PM. Solely these individuals who have paid 20 thousand rupees to Ola Electric to this point can take part on this payment possibility. Allow us to inform you that the ultimate payment of S1 and S1 professional electric scooter will probably be completed by Ola app.

Possibility to purchase OLA scooter on EMI – Those that are unable to pay for the OLA electric scooters abruptly should purchase the scooters of Ola Electric at an EMI of Rs 2,999. Ola Electric has tied up with a number of different banks together with HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Financial institution of Baroda for financing.

When will the re-delivery of OLA begin? Sharing data for these ready for Ola Electric’s electric scooter, Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that the supply of the remainder of the scooters will begin in January and February 2022. The data of which will probably be given to the client by way of e mail. He additionally thanked Mission Electric for its preliminary help.

How will the S1 scooter replace in S1 professional – Those that have purchased S1 electric scooter can replace their scooter to S1 Pro. Through which options like Hyper Mode, Hill Maintain, Cruise Management and Voice Help will probably be up to date. On the similar time, these clients can have to pay 30 thousand rupees for this. After which the price of their S1 scooter will probably be related to that of S1 Pro. Allow us to inform you that the ex-showroom worth of the S1 variant of the Ola electric scooter is Rs 99,999. However, the ex-showroom worth of S1 Pro variant is Rs 1,29,999.

Ola S1 Pro Battery, Charging and Pace ​​– The S1 Pro variant can cowl a distance of up to 181 km on a single full cost and can speed up from 0 to 40 km per hour in 3 seconds. On the similar time, the highest pace of this scooter is 115 kmph. The S1 Pro has three modes – Regular, Sports activities and Hyper. Whereas the S1 Pro mannequin will include 5 extra shade choices i.e. S1 Pro won’t lack 10 colours.