Finally India got a bowler like Bumrah-Shami, surprising the big batsmen. Hindi News

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League of India is the biggest cricket league in the world. Every single player in the world is interested to play in this tournament. The reason behind this is that he gets both wealth and name from this league. At the same time, many legendary cricketers have made their careers from this league. Meanwhile, India has got another best fast bowler from IPL itself, who can earn a name in the whole world by becoming a big player in future.

Wicket taker like Mila Bumrah

Yes, the name of this player is Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh’s performance has been amazing for the last two IPL seasons and he can do great things while playing for the Indian team in the coming times. This bowler has been playing for Punjab Kings under the captaincy of KL Rahul for the last two years. As soon as the second phase of IPL started, Arshdeep earned a lot of name in the whole world due to his superb bowling. Looking at his ability to save runs in the death overs, it can be guessed that he will soon be seen playing for Team India. At the same time, Arshdeep also does the job of taking wickets very well.

Team India looking for left arm bowler

Let us tell you that at this time Team India is looking for a left arm fast bowler and Arshdeep Singh can do that work. Team India has not got any left arm fast bowler after Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. In such a situation, Arshdeep can be a great find. Now it has to be seen whether Arshdeep gets a place in the Indian team after the T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep is in the race for the Purple Cap

Arshdeep Singh is currently in the Purple Cap race of IPL 2021. He is at the fifth place in this list. Arshdeep has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches. In which taking 5 wickets in a match is also included. In the current IPL season, he has played a lot with his team’s legendary fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami is also fourth in the Purple Cap race and has 13 wickets in 10 matches to his name.